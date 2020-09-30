CTE chief passionate about her work

Even after 23 years of service to Ector County ISD, Executive Director of Career and Technical Education Carla Byrne was still shocked that she was chosen as the professional employee of the year for the district.

“I’m really honored. I was really taken by surprise,” Bryne said. “There are so many wonderful people doing great things here in ECISD, so it didn’t really even cross my mind as a possibility. You just don’t think about it and then you get the call and it’s awesome.”

An Odessa native, Byrne earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s in education counseling, both from University of Texas Permian Basin.

You have to teach for two years before you can become a counselor, which was something she always wanted to be.

Starting off as a special education teacher and working her way through the teaching and counseling fields, Byrne seems to have found her niche in CTE. This is her 10th year as executive director of CTE and you can see her passion when she talks about it.

Under her leadership, the program has seen a 132 percent increase in enrollment and a 1000 percent increase in dual credit.

“One of our programs I’m probably the most proud of is our LVN (licensed vocational nurse) program. There are just two in the state, so our kids graduate and the summer they take the NCLEX for the LVN and so it’s a really awesome program for our kids,” Byrne said.

Being a counselor, she said, helped her become a better administrator.

“... I think one of the best traits an administrator can have is just to listen, so I try really hard to always listen to teachers and parents and colleagues,” Byrne said.

As head of CTE, Byrne oversees 80 to 90 people.

“The folks that are housed at the high schools, their direct supervisors are the high school principals so I oversee the programs; then I oversee directly the teachers at the four satellite campuses — Frost Tech, the CTE side of New Tech,” the agriculture farm and Sewell Auto Tech.

There are 14 different career pathways out of a possible 16. Two pathways aren’t offered by ECISD.

“Our enrollment is about 8,500 kids, which is more than our high school enrollment so that’s duplicative because we have a lot of kids that are enrolled in engineering, but then they’re also taking a business English class or a financial math class, for example,” Byrne said.

The programs offered are aligned to the target occupations list developed by the Permian Basin Workforce Development Board.

“They’re all relevant to the community, so our kids graduate workforce ready and they can go right to work here which is what we want because with the cost of living being so high here it’s hard to recruit folks to come to Odessa,” Byrne said. “We really are passionate about growing our own. We’ve got a lot of capable, bright kids right here at our fingertips, so it’s important that we educate them in these pathways so that they can support themselves …”

Byrne said there are so many things she enjoys about career and technical education.

“I think CTE is just kind of a big family. We’re just really close knit and support one another, but programmatically sometimes I miss counseling and getting to work with students individually. But being able to effect change at the programmatic level is a larger scale, so I love that. I love to sit around the table with Odessa College colleagues and talk about what else we can add; what makes sense,” Byrne said.

She added that the LVN program came out of that collaboration.

Byrne is in her ninth year on the Workforce Development Board.

Another gratifying part about her job is getting to see students that finally find a niche that keeps them in school and come out of their shell.

“... They want to work. They want to work with their hands ... and we need workers, so it’s really win-win for kids and our community,” Byrne said.

She added that it’s a misconception that CTE is not a college-based program.

“... We partner with Odessa College for dual credit, including welding and auto tech, so our kids sometimes don’t even know that they’re about to embark upon a dual credit opportunity. The CTE department covers tuition and textbooks for our kids, so we say we’re glad you’re here and you can be in this program. Do you want to take it for dual credit? So there’s that option there. If you don’t want to, then you can just take it non-dual so our kids are actually graduating with large numbers of college credit hours. We actually have a CTE-based early college high school here called OCTECHS, so our kids are graduating with associate degrees in career tech fields, which is really cool,” Byrne said.

Dr. Lilia Nanez, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said there are not enough words to express how wonderful Byrne is.

“First, her knowledge of Career and Technical Education is second to none. Her knowledge of all our pathways is exceptional. She communicates clearly with our community and the workforce commission in order to provide and bring innovative courses and focuses on courses and trades needed in Odessa. It is that connection to our community that becomes her compass regarding what we need in the Permian Basin. She listens. In fact, she is working toward expanding our courses and pathways to include HVAC, plumbing, paralegal, hospitality & tourism and court reporting,” Nanez said in an email.

“She also knows how to adapt our limited facilities to somehow make things work. She was able to budget for facilities modifications in order to serve more students. Prior to the OC Sewell Auto Tech facility being completed, she was able to work with operations in order to adjust the Frost building with separated spaces for auto tech and now is leveraging the auto tech space for additional welding labs.”

“She is a thinker and makes things happen. But the most wonderful and exceptional trait Carla has is her passion for her students. She cares for every single student we serve in CTE. She goes the extra mile, by organizing her team for home visits and house calls in order to find and serve the students appropriately. The greatest advocate for students and College Career and Military Readiness … that is Carla Byrne. I have the upmost respect for her and I am honored to know and work with such a marvelous educator and leader,” Nanez added.

Byrne and her husband, Chris, have a 13-year-old daughter, Delaney.