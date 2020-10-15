COVID slide sparks concern

The combination of COVID-19 and summer slide has taken a toll on Ector County ISD students, Superintendent Scott Muri said in his weekly media call.

March 5 was the last day of school in a face-to-face environment, Muri said on Wednesday. Students stayed remote through May and into the summer months and did not participate in learning activities.

Currently, 38 percent of students are learning remotely; the remote learning percentages are higher with older students.

At the Tuesday board workshop, Muri said attendance is down about 2 percent; in secondary schools the number of F’s is up 7 percent; the number of students who failed one or more courses in the first six-weeks increased from 15 percent to 40 percent compared to one year ago.

He added the COVID slide anticipated from last spring’s school closures is showing up in the first round of MAP (Measures of Academic Progress) testing where math and English Language Arts are low. The MAP test is given three times per year to monitor student growth throughout the year. Muri said without a great learning experience this year, kids will not hit the achievement marks set out for them.

“Many of our students in ECISD have lost over a year’s worth of learning in just the last few months. That’s because they’re not engaged in a learning process. They’re not participating in virtual learning experiences. The summer was not healthy for them, and as we started the school year for some of our students they’re still not engaging effectively and so as a result we’ve seen some pretty dramatic academic losses that our students have experienced.”

He noted that it has impacted students at every level from prekindergarten through 12th grade.

“We are addressing those concerns as an organization, but we understand that meeting the needs of our kids is bigger than just ECISD. It’s an all- hands-on-deck opportunity. Now more than ever, moms and dads and grandparents, and uncles, cousins, relatives, friends of our students we need to do all that we can to help our students and ensure that they are learning every single day. Our kids that are in a face-to-face environment have that opportunity to engage with a teacher, but ... about 38 percent of our students are currently learning in a virtual environment. It’s critically important those kids are supported while they’re in their home; they’re given a quiet place to do their work; they have internet access; they have one of the new devices that’s provided by ECISD; that there’s an adult in the room with them to respond to any questions, or to make sure that they stay on task. It is critically important that our parents follow up with their children to make sure that homework assignments are submitted; that learning continues,” Muri said.

“I would encourage our parents to have daily conversations with children about what they’re learning; really quiz them. Any of our parents that have concerns, reach out immediately to your child’s teacher. We as a community have a lot of work to do on behalf of our children because, again, the learning loss that we are seeing is very significant and we must address that immediately.”

Muri said the district is working diligently to put plans in place and activate the plans it already has in place to ensure that students are learning daily.

“In fact, in addition to our data last night we heard conversation and a report from our curriculum team about the ways we are supporting virtual learning, supporting our teachers, ensuring that they have really powerful tools digital tools in which to work, ways in which our teachers are engaging our kids in a virtual learning environment ...,” Muri added.

He implores the community to support its children and teachers today, along with those who are actively engaged in student learning to help them make up for all the learning that has been lost during the pandemic.

“Many of our students engage in math manipulatives in their environment, but because of COVID-19, and again, many of our students are in a digital world we now have access to digital math manipulatives we’re providing for our students so that mathematics can be something that students touch and feel,” Muri said.

“We’re providing job embedded coaching for our teachers. Many of our teachers that are teaching in the virtual world, it’s a new experience for them so in conjunction with a program from the Texas Education Agency are providing job embedded coaching to our teachers so that they can improve their skills and engage more effectively the students in ECISD,” he added.

ECISD has purchased 37,000 new devices for students including iPads and Chromebooks.

“We’re working on the broadband problem. In the short term, we’re providing hot spots and then free access to our local cable providers for one year. Those opportunities are available to our parents in ECISD. We’re also working on a long-range broadband project to make sure that those students that remain at home have access to high-quality broadband within their home environment,” Muri said.

The COVID slide was anticipated.

“If you remember, we had a conversation I believe it was in May; one of our ECISD Live events spoke very specifically about the COVID slide and that was based upon predictive analytics, looking at data that indicated that our students may experience the COVID slide. And the data we saw last night (Oct. 13) was evidence that our students in ECISD have proven that claim to be true; that students, because of the pandemic and being out of school ... and then throughout the summer could experience up to a full year of loss and that happened,” Muri said.

He added that not all students experienced learning loss. Some students have done better in a virtual world and are performing at an even higher level than they did prior to the pandemic.

“But for many of our students, the pandemic has created a really challenging learning environment for them that became true in the data that we saw last night (Oct. 13) prek through 12th grade,” Muri said.

If students have an average school experience, if school is normal for them this year, the “vast majority” would not be successful on the STAAR or end of course exam.

“What that says to us as educators is our students must have a better than average school experience this year in order for them to be successful because they have experienced such a significant loss,” Muri said.

Data from Tuesday showed that in math and reading, your average fifth grader is actually not in the fifth grade academically.

“They’re more like a third or fourth grader because of the COVID slide, so in order for that child to be successful on the fifth grade STAAR this year they have a lot of make up to do not only learning what they missed last year, but ensuring that they have high quality learning experience this year. Our kids deserve more than average. They deserve excellence and if that doesn’t happen to them in the classroom or the virtual learning environment, they don’t receive the kind of support they need from their family and from their community, our kids will struggle mightily,” he said.