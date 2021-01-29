Counselors Week, early release

Monday kicks off National School Counseling Week and Ector County ISD’s counselors will be honored with a drive-thru breakfast starting at 7 a.m. that morning in the parking lot of the ECISD administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

Tuesday is an Early Release Day for all ECISD schools except the two early college high schools.

The dismissal times for Feb. 2 are as follows:

>> Noel/Travis – 11:30 a.m.

>> All other elementary campuses – 11:40 a.m.

>> Carver and Lamar – noon.

>> Middle schools – 12:50 p.m.

>> High schools – 1:40 p.m.

A specific reminder goes out to parents of students who ride the bus. If an adult normally meets the bus to pick up their students, they will be required to meet their child on this day, too, or the child will not be allowed to leave the bus.