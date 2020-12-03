  • December 3, 2020

Choice Schools application period is now open - Odessa American: ECISD

Choice Schools application period is now open

>> On the net: ectorcountyisd.org/choice

Posted: Thursday, December 3, 2020 11:26 am

Choice Schools application period is now open

Ector County Independent School District offers families a multitude of choices for schools.

Nine elementary school campuses, one middle school and three high schools offer specialized programs providing opportunities for students to explore and discover their strengths and abilities.

The application period opened Dec. 1 at www.ectorcountyisd.org/choice.

Choice Schools and programs are open to all students. The application must be completed online by the parent or guardian.

ECISD selects students for Choice Schools through an automated lottery system which maintains the integrity of ECISD’s processes while providing transparency to the community, a news release said.

There are two definitions in the process:

>>Accepted List: The lottery ran and the student was selected to fill a seat at one of their options.

>> Waitlist: The lottery ran and the student was not selected to fill a seat and is assigned to the waitlist.

For elementary students, grades pre-kindergarten through fifth grade options are: Austin Montessori, Blackshear Health & Wellness, Cameron Dual Language (prekindergarten-sixth grade), Gale Pond Alamo STEAM/Extended Year Academy, Hays Academic STEAM Academy, Milam Visual & Performing Arts, Reagan Academic, Travis Career & Leadership Academy, and Zavala Career & Community.

Ector College Prep Success Academy is open to middle school students (sixth through eighth grades), while George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa, Odessa Collegiate Academy and OCTECHS (Odessa Career and Technical Early College High School) are options for high school students. Parents can find additional information, the application and announcement timeline and links to the applications on the website.

Posted in on Thursday, December 3, 2020 11:26 am.

