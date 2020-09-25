Bronchettes excited for season

Odessa High School’s football season is delayed due to a COVID-19 positive player, but as soon as the team hits the field another integral part of that tradition will be the Bronchettes pom squad.

This year, it’s got 38 girls an increase of 10 from last year. But due to COVID-19, that’s not the only change. They can expect smaller crowds, a TV audience and personal protective equipment when they’re not performing.

Maryann Vasquez is in her first year as coach and also teaches public speaking at OHS. Last year, she helped Brittany Molinar, who had helmed the pom squad for three years. Molinar said she is there to support Vasquez this year.

Vasquez said the girls practice every day after school, except Fridays.

“I think we have a lot of really young girls that have come up and they are very competitive; very competitive girls. We practiced during camp and I would tell them to run the straights and walk the circle and they ran the whole thing, so they were very competitive and they still are,” Vasquez said.

Due to the pandemic, the team has had to make adjustments like having virtual tryouts and having a two-week camp with half days. Normally, it would be two weeks with complete days of practice.

When school started, the team began its daily practices.

Vasquez said the desire to be part of a group due to the isolation of COVID-19 is probably what drew more students to the Bronchettes this year.

Having worked for the parks and recreation department in San Angelo for 21 years, Vasquez was used to interacting with youngsters.

“I love teaching itself and the girls are just so amazing. They have such a passion for dancing, so it kind of takes it to another level, Vasquez said.

Seventeen-year-old senior Allie Hammon, freshmen Margarita Carlos and Sienna Carrasco, both 14, and Brittany Galindo, a 16-year-old junior, are all enjoying their chance for a bit of normality.

Carlos and Carrasco are enjoying an auspicious start to high school. Both went to Ector College Prep Success Academy.

“... The team overall is a great experience for my first year in high school,” Carlos said. “I’m super glad that I got the chance to do this, even with everything going on around the world ...”

Carrasco said her brother was part of the Wild Bunch.

“I would come to the pep rallies and I would always see the girls perform, like the cheerleaders and the dance team,” Carrasco said. “When I saw the Bronchettes, it just really popped out to me and caught my attention more than anything else. It’s really opened up a lot of new opportunities (for me) as a freshman.”

Hammon is starting her fourth year as a Bronchette.

“The team feels like a sisterhood, so like you have your friends and then getting to perform. It’s helped me overcome being shy and not being able to talk to people,” Hammon said.

The bond between the girls and performing are what Hammon said she likes most.

Carlos said she is “super excited” about performing at the football games “because I’ve never performed or been part of a football game before.”

Carrasco said she thinks it’s going to be really eye-opening to everyone, especially with COVID going on.

“It’s just something that will freshen everything up,” she said.

Hammon noted that performing is not going to be the same because of the restrictions, but she’s pleased they will be able to do it.

Galindo is in her third year as a Bronchette, her second as an officer and first as captain.

“It really is a blessing because not many girls get the opportunity and I really am lucky to have this position,” Galindo said.

“It really is fun to make such a family with the girls and have fun going to games and traveling with them. It really is a good experience to have in high school,” she said.

Galindo said she first saw the Bronchettes perform when she was in junior high school.

“I just fell in love with how they danced and how good they looked and I really wanted to try because of how fun it looked,” Galindo said.

As captain, Galindo is in charge of making sure everyone is on the same page, progressing and doing well as a team.

“It teaches me life lessons — how to lead a group and how to work as a group and be responsible for time management,” she said.

Molinar said this is an amazing group of girls.

“Our team has grown. It was a lot of work. We still have a lot of work, but it’s fun. They make it fun. It’s a lot of us, so it’s just more girls, more fun, more screaming, more cheers, more yelling,” Molinar said.