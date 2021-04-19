Brescia appointed to SBEC

Permian High School social studies teacher Bob Brescia has been appointed to the State Board of Educator Certification by Gov. Greg Abbott. His term expires Feb. 1, 2023, a news release said.

Abbott also has appointed Kyrsten Arbuckle and Melissa Isaacs and reappointed Rohanna Brooks-Sykes and Emily Garcia to the State Board for Educator Certification for terms set to expire on Feb. 1, 2025. The board develops certification and continuing education requirements and standards of conduct for public school teachers.

Brescia is a Teacher of Record for Ector County Independent School District, and an adjunct professor for Wilmington University. He previously served as executive director for The John Ben Shepperd Public Leadership Institute, and served as the Head of School for Saint Joseph Academy in Brownsville.

He is a board member of the Salvation Army–Odessa and Constituting America and a member of the Odessa Information & Discussion Group. He is the former chairman of Basin PBS and the American Red Cross of the Permian Basin and former president of Rotary International – Greater Odessa. Brescia is a U.S. Army veteran, and received a bachelor of arts in civil government from Norwich University, a master of science in computer information systems and a master of arts in international relations from Boston University–European Division, and a doctor of education in executive leadership with distinction from George Washington University, the release said.

The appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.