Bowie principal focused on students

Bowie Middle School Principal Paul Fulce is already feeling at home in his new digs and his new district.

An experienced school leader with a global experience, Fulce comes to Ector County ISD from a position as Head of Schools at Knightsbridge Schools International in Bogota, Colombia. His background also includes leadership stints at schools in Spain, Dallas and Irving.

A Dallas native, Fulce went to Jesuit College Prep in Dallas. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s degree in professional studies from Regis University in Denver. He earned a second master’s in educational leadership from Sam Houston State University.

His mother is a retired cancer researcher and his father is a retired police sergeant who is now sheriff in Wood County.

Fulce said he was first going to be a doctor, but career tests told him better field for him would be a chef, police officer or teacher.

Although he said he is a good cook, Fulce decided on teaching.

He taught and was principal at several private and charter schools.

“... I took to teaching like a fish to water. I worked at Bishop Dunne for five years and I taught science and theater and coached rugby. I just loved it. After five years, you start to think what’s next? At that point, I’d gotten a master’s degree in education. I thought OK, maybe I’ll do something else — counseling or administration. When you work in an insular environment and you look around and you realize maybe in five years you’ll get to be a department chair. Maybe in 10 years you’ll get to be an assistant principal. I don’t think it was fast enough for me,” Fulce said.

Through one of his friends, he got in touch with a couple, who were involved with Uplift Education, a charter school organization. The Uplift schools are international baccalaureate campuses, so Fulce networked with schools around the world and got a chance to move to Spain.

“In 2013, I sold my house, sold my car, gave all my furniture away and took 10 boxes to Barcelona, Spain. That was it. I lived in Barcelona for four years. I was the middle school-high school principal at Benjamin Franklin International School; just an absolutely phenomenal experience ...,” Fulce said.

Barcelona was where he met his husband, Alex, who is a hotel manager.

Before coming to Odessa, Fulce got a chance to work for Knightsbridge Schools International, a small group of schools in London that asked if he wanted to live in Bogota, Colombia.

In Colombia, education is a two-tiered system where everybody who can afford it sends their children to private school. When the pandemic hit, private schools began to close and parents started looking for less expensive options or decided to send their children to public school.

The situation made him realize he should start looking for other opportunities.

A recruiter from ECISD posted the Bowie job on Linkedin.

Fulce looks forward to the challenge of bringing Bowie up from an F rating under state accountability ratings.

He added that his vision and goals align with the district.

When you’re a leader in a new situation, Fulce said, you have to understand the community, the school and the students and staff before you start saying what’s going to be done.

“At this point, this is their school and their community more than it is mine. ... I keep telling people I’m the least important part of this machine. What I say and do has the least direct impact on students. What we do minute to minute and day to day, that’s where the focus needs to be so my job is to think big picture and to inspire and then get down to the nitty gritty after getting to know the community and understanding where people are and what they need and giving that to them,” Fulce said.

“What I want for Bowie, on a very basic level, I want Bowie to be a place a where not only the kids are happy to come, but the staff is happy to bring their kids here and other members of the ECISD community want their kids to come to Bowie. Some of that is a softer cultural shift. Much of that is obviously a data-driven academic shift. We’re two years in a row an F rated school. That’s not good for anybody, so a lot of what we’re planning is to really take an honest look at what we’re good at, what we need to improve ...”

Alicia Press, an executive director of leadership for ECISD, said Fulce comes to the district with a wealth of experience in Texas and abroad.

“The thing that stood out about him during the interview process was his unwavering focus on improving educational experiences for both students and teachers alike,” Press stated in an email. “We are very excited about the future of Bowie under Mr. Fulce’s leadership.”

Bowie has about 1,000 students and is projected to have about 1,200. It has about 85 teachers.

When he was interviewed, Fulce said there were about 130 students physically on campus. The rest were learning virtually.

This is the first posting he has had where he’s not going to be teaching a class.

“I have always taught a class because I feel it’s really important to be connected in a real sense to kids. Here I’m going to need to be much more visible. I’m going to need to spend much more time in the hallways and in the classrooms so I can maintain that connection,” he said.