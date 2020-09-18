Bowie head custodian takes Custodial Employee of the Year honors

Christina Copeland has one of those jobs that often goes unnoticed, but not this year.

Copeland, head custodian at Bowie Middle School, won Custodial Employee of the Year honors from Ector County ISD. Being recognized for her work was something that stood out to her, as well.

“... I was so shocked. I did not expect it because I’ve never had an award of any type or gotten recognition for something so big. ...,” Copeland said.

Copeland wanted to thank her day crew of Lily Linares and Lupe Hernandez and her night crew of Cindy Ashley, Maria Garcia, Cecelia Valenzuela and Todd Swoopes. She also expressed thanks to her supervisors over the years.

“I owe a lot of credit, a lot of credit to all of them,” Copeland said of her crew.

She added that she couldn’t do what she does without them.

“They do a lot of work,” Copeland said.

Copeland started at Blanton Elementary School in 2010 and has been at Bowie since 2013. She and her husband, Brian, who works for Morrow Energy, have two sons.

She was working at a gas station when she started considering the possibility of working for the district.

“I’ve always been a cashier and a customer told me about how ECISD employees and custodians have weekends off. They get holidays, the Christmas holidays and Thanksgiving. As a cashier, you don’t always get that and you get to be with your kids. I just decided it would be better for me and my schedule and I’d get to be with my family during the holidays ...,” Copeland said.

Since the pandemic hit, she said her job has slowed down in some areas and picked up in another.

“For COVID, we have to sanitize everything — like anything that the kids are touching; restrooms; door handles; light switches; their desks — anything. We have to spray it down with our sanitizer. We have to make sure we’re wearing our masks, our face shields and it’s more cleaning,” she said.

Last year, the students were able to have lunch in the cafeteria. This year, breakfast and lunch are served and eaten in the classrooms so her crew has to pick up the lunch refuse from the classrooms which changes up the routine.

A new chemical was added called Vindicator that is put in the teachers’ spray bottles in the classroom. There also is sanitizer. Copeland also has an electromagnetic sprayer.

The campus is divided into sections that each custodian is responsible for.

Copeland has the front area of the school including the lobby, teachers’ lounge, main office, principal’s office, stairwell and library. She also tends to teacher requests that come in via radio.

“It’s huge. It’s a lot to take care of,” Copeland said. “During the summer, a lot of people think that we are off, too, like the teachers and they ask me are you working? ... We are up here cleaning. We are up here cleaning the furniture and the floors and the walls and the restrooms, shampooing carpets, disinfecting, making sure that everything gets cleaned up for the next school year and it takes all summer to get that done.”

During the shutdown, Copeland said she and her crew kept cleaning.

Kyle Brown, director of custodial operations and energy management, said he has been in his job for two years. He added that Copeland has turned her campus around and made it look better this year.

There are 240 employees in his department.

“She’s always been a good worker. This year, she’s grown a lot and become a leader. We’re real happy with her. ...,” Brown said.