Board to review process to fill Woodall’s vacancy

The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees will review a process to appoint someone to fill Board Position 4 vacated by Doyle Woodall in June.

During their July 14 meeting, trustees voted 6-0 to appoint someone to fill the spot. During their discussion, board members expressed a desire to take applications from those who are interested in representing Position 4. Administrators were going to design a process that the board will review during their 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday.

The meeting will be held in the first-floor board room of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave. Everyone is required to stop at the front desk, have their temperature taken and answer screening questions prior to accessing the building. Visitors are required to wear a mask.

The meeting also will include discussion of ECISD’s opening plans. The agenda says Superintendent Scott Muri will provide an update.

ECISD Communications Officer Mike Adkins said in a text Monday that the plan is still a work in progress as TEA issued more guidance Friday morning.

The expected school start date was Aug. 12. Last week, Muri said the likelihood of opening with students and opening with as many students as they would want in school buildings seems to be fading.

“Our community has heard me say and I will continue to say that we to some degree control our own destiny. The healthier we are as a community, the more likely it is that we can serve kids in our buildings and we have to make sure that we’re doing everything we can as a community — washing hands and wearing masks and social distancing. We’ve got to take care of ourselves and take care of the people around us,” Muri said in a July 13 phone interview. “And one reason to do that is so that our kids can go back to school.”

The week of July 6, the Texas Education Agency released public health planning guidance for the 2020-21 academic year in order to well prepare students, teachers, and staff to safely return to school campuses for daily, in-person instruction.

In a news release last week, TEA said in response to the varying public health realities of each Texas community, these changes give the needed flexibility for schools to effectively provide a smooth transition for students, teachers, and staff so that they will experience the safest and least disruptive mode of learning during the beginning of the school year.

School systems will now be able to temporarily limit access to on-campus instruction for the first four weeks of school. After the first four weeks, a school system can continue to limit access to on-campus instruction for an additional four weeks, if needed, with a board-approved waiver request to TEA.

Several items over $50,000 will be up for board approval today. They can be found at: tinyurl.com/y6chbrjk.

Trustees also will hear a report and recommendations from the Equity Task Force from the executive directors of leadership.