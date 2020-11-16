Board to consider improvement plans

A public hearing on targeted improvement plans for dozens of campuses will be held as part of the regular Ector County ISD Board of Trustees meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The meeting will be in the first floor board room of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

The board also will consider approving the plans.

ECISD is taking steps to protect against the spread of COVID-19 among staff and within the community. Everyone is required to stop at the front desk, have their temperature taken and answer screening questions prior to accessing building. Visitors are required to wear a face mask.

Some of the other items up for consideration are:

>>Discussion of and request for approval of revisions to the Texas Association of School Boards local policy regarding campus or partnership charter schools.

Supplemental agenda material said every Texas school district has the authority to authorize charter schools under Texas Education Code (TEC) Chapter 12, Subchapter Chapter C.

“Approved partnerships may receive additional state funding, and schools with an overall F rating in the 2018-2019 accountability rating system are eligible to receive a two-year exemption from specific accountability interventions,” the material said. “After review with TASB Legal and in collaboration with TEA (the Texas Education Agency), we have cleaned up some language to be in alignment with the most recent updates to the model policy. There are no significant changes.”

The district has issued a call for quality schools and is taking proposals for Bonham Middle School and to leverage more space for prekindergarten students.

Under Senate Bill 1882, passed in 2017, districts can go for funds for innovation or turnaround. Superintendent Scott Muri has said ECISD will go for support on prekindergarten and turnaround for Bonham.

Partnerships can be innovation partners or turnaround partners. A PK-3 innovation partner is needed to provide space to serve 3-year old students that the district’s early education centers do not have space to serve.

Bonham is now in its fifth year of improvement required under state accountability standards.

>> Consider approving the appointment or reappointment of Student Health Advisory Council members.

>> Request for approval to add Grandfalls-Royalty ISD as a member district of the Ector County Regional Day School Program for the Deaf Shared Services Arrangement Agreement.

>> Request for approval of connectivity donations.

>> Leadership will provide data they are monitoring related to the opening of school, current modes of learning and how those are working, adjustments being made and next steps.

>> In closed session, the board will hear the recommendation of the superintendent to give notice of proposed termination of term contract to Noel Gillespie Francisco and hear the recommendation of the superintendent to give notice of proposed termination of term contract to Jesus Martinez, the agenda stated.

>> Public comment and opening and closing remarks by Muri also are on the agenda.