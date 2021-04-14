Board hears school redesign report

Ector County ISD Trustees heard a report on redesign at Noel and LBJ elementary schools, and Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School.

The presentation was made at the board’s workshop meeting Tuesday night. The district received a School Action Fund grant to provide customized planning and support to improve teaching and learning experiences for students at campuses that expressed interest in change.

A variety of people from district leaders, school leaders, teachers, parents, students and community representatives were involved in developing plans for the three campuses.

The board recap said stakeholders expressed their desire for a growth mindset among students and teachers; opportunities for parents to engage with the school; and strong relationships between teachers and parents. Personalized instruction, with a focus on Blended Learning is a key component of this work. Blended Learning defined as, a student having some control, in some manner, over his or her own learning, the recap said. The plans also provide for social-emotional support of the whole child — through mental health supports and after-school enrichment opportunities.

On a separate item, trustees received a separate report on the improvement plans for Crockett Middle School and Wilson & Young Middle School.

The school principals gave overviews of student performance, areas of success, and strategies to support school improvement.

From Crockett, the February benchmark results showed Crockett exceeding ECISD averages in sixth grade English Language Arts/Reading, seventh grade math and eighth grade math.

In addition, students’ observed growth in all grades exceeded their projected growth in middle-of-year MAP (Measure of Academic Progress) testing for math and ELAR, and surpassed the national mean in all areas except sixth grade math, the recap said.

Acknowledging they still have work to do, Crockett will continue to prioritize maintaining a safe and orderly learning environment for all students, maximizing instructional time, and providing frequent feedback and support for teachers, the recap said.

Wilson & Young saw students fall short of projected MAP growth in ELAR and math, however, in terms of meeting grade level proficiency, W&Y surpassed ECISD averages in the areas measured.

Wilson & Young will expand its use of Opportunity Culture for seventh-grade ELAR, as well as its use of Blended Learning and other strategic activities.

>> The board also heard a report from the Technology Department. The pandemic forced many aspects of ECISD’s technology plan to be accelerated. In regard to safety and connectivity, ECISD operates 1,802 security cameras; 2,873 internet access points; and recently completed installation of 81.13 miles of fiber optics.

Taking advantage of one-time funding made available due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ECISD spent about $3.7 million on student devices (37,000 Chromebooks and iPads), and just more than $2.6 million on internet connectivity.

The I.T. Department has created a sustainability plan that will replace a quarter of student devices each year. The Information Systems side of I.T. provides data access to nearly 35,000 employees and students, the recap said.

New data storage operations make sharing that data easier and more efficient. ECISD is in the process of moving to a new student information system called Ascender; it is planned to go live in July.

The district is in the midst of rolling out a Learning Management System (LMS) to simplify the organization of digital learning and communication with parents and families, the recap said.

The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees approved partnerships with N2 Learning and Star Tech Group during its workshop Tuesday night.

N2 Learning will help recruit candidates for principal vacancies.

The material stated ECISD will partner with N2 Learning to identify and recruit candidates for the role of principal. The estimated cost is $30,000 this year and a maximum cost of $90,000 if the district decides to renew for two additional years.

They also approved a partnership with Star Tech Group: ACCESS to allow students to experience opportunity knowledge of career, college, and military, support academic preparedness, promote and build student agency K-12 and postsecondary. Premium renewal cost is $120,000, the material stated.

The board also heard an update on the district’s strategic plan. It covered a variety of areas from zero-based budgeting to professional learning communities and staffing.

Information presented at the meeting detailed the central thrust of zero-based budgeting is the elimination of outdated efforts and expenditures and concentration of resources where they are the most effective, all achieved by annual review of all program activities and expenditures.

Chief Financial Officer Deborah Ottmers said the district is currently formulating the budget.

Ottmers noted that most of the budget is payroll — about 80 percent.

“Payroll staffing is our largest expense — about 80 percent,”

Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Lilia Nanez said. She added that effective PLCs mean student growth.

At the elementary level, the PLCs meet once a week. Nanez noted that the process is slow at the beginning.

She added that instructional coaches will help teachers with the PLCs.

Superintendent Scott Muri said the district had PLCs in years past, but they went away. They are now being re-instituted.

Muri added that each campus will have their own instructional coaches who will help teachers with the professional learning communities.