  • July 15, 2020

Posted: Wednesday, July 15, 2020 1:41 pm

Board approves agreement with online provider

Elevate K-12 will provide online classes for American Sign Language and German next year to students at Odessa and Permian High School. 

The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees approved the agreement during Tuesday’s meeting in a 6-0 vote.

According to the board recap, Elevate K-12 will provide certified instructors to teach virtually when there is no teacher. Specifically, this agreement is for a minimum of eight sections of American Sign Language and German.

Two of those sections are at Odessa High School, and six sections are at Permian High School. Elevate K-12 will be delivered online to students through the web with a blend of live streaming, online instruction, and project-based learning opportunities. The cost of the service, approximately $10,400 per section, will be paid from the vacant teaching position salaries, the recap said.

The board also:

>> Discussed revisions to Board Policy (DC) Local: Employment Practices. The update to this policy designates positions requiring school board approval for hire.

>> Discussed revisions to Board Policy (DEC) Local: Compensation and Benefits: Leaves and Absences. This update would clarify language pertaining to accrued leave.

>> Trustees discussed revisions to Board Policy (EIC) Local: Academic Achievement: Class Rankings. This policy update changes the reference to Pre-Advanced Placement course to Honors courses, the recap said.

>> The board also discussed revisions to Board Policy (FNF) Local: Student Rights and Responsibilities: Investigations and Searches. This update would remove language regarding alcohol/drug test or screening for students. This was the first reading of all four of these policies, and no action was taken. These policies will be brought back for a second reading a vote after much discussion among board members and administrators.

>> Trustees spent about 20 minutes in closed session discussing personnel issues.

>> Trustees voted 6-0 to approve Corey Seymour as an executive director of leadership.

The recap said Seymour started his career in education with Houston Independent School District as an English teacher and athletic coach. He later became a kindergarten through eighth grade administrator, earning assistant principal of the year and principal of the year honors.

From there, he accepted a position as the high school principal and leader over secondary schools with the Cedar Hill ISD, moved to the superintendent position for the Santa Gertrudis ISD, then to his current position as the Area Assistant Superintendent (Area Senior Director) for Portland Public Schools where he oversees numerous schools in Portland, Ore., the recap said.

>> Trustees returned to closed session to hear a Level III grievance. They voted 6-0 to uphold the Level II decision. This hearing was for Necole Williamson.

>> Trustees returned to closed session to hear a second Level III grievance, but did not uphold the Level II decision by a 6-0 vote. This hearing was for Lola Brooks.

