Blended Learning coordinator taking on new frontiers

A self-paced form of learning called Blended Learning is implemented on some Ector County ISD campuses and Andrea Messick, the coordinator, is leading the way.

Blended Learning is a tie between traditional learning in a brick-and-mortar location and learning online with some type of student control over the time and pace you’re learning at, Messick said.

A Dumas native, Messick earned a bachelor’s in general studies and a master’s in educational leadership from West Texas A&M University in Canyon.

She taught at Coronado Elementary in Amarillo and Cactus Elementary for seven years and was the assistant principal at Lamar Early Education Center for two years and assistant principal at Alamo STEAM Academy for a year before that.

Messick said she had heard some things about Blended Learning in the past. When she saw the Blended Learning coordinator position posting she wondered if it would be a good fit for her.

“So I reached out to Lauren (Tavarez, director of instructional technology) and asked her a little bit more about it. Then I just started praying really hard about whether or not it was something that I wanted to apply for …,” Messick said.

She prayed and thought about it for several days before deciding to apply. She interviewed for the spot and about a week later she got the job.

Messick’s son, who is in first grade, attends Hays STEAM Academy.

“He is well above grade level, but in some settings he might be limited to first grade work. Blended Learning is all based on data, so it’s a one size fits one kid model rather than it being one size fits the whole classroom. With Blended Learning being completely based on data, you might have a first grade student who’s able to work on third grade TEKS (Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills) because he’s mastered everything he would need for first and second grade. Likewise, you might have a sixth grader who missed some TEKS in third grade and they’re just falling behind every year and they’ve not caught up, so with Blended Learning you’re able to take his data and say in sixth grade math and go back down to exactly what he needs to close those gaps and see that growth,” Messick said.

She added that there’s no limit to how much a student can learn because they’re able to progress at their own pace.

If a student hasn’t caught up in math, they can use the Teach to One program at one of three middle schools — Bonham, Bowie and Wilson & Young — to master those skills.

“… A student may not end up finishing all the sixth grade content work, but he improved all the way from where he was with the third grade content and improved so much so by the time he goes to the next grade level he’ll be closer to being on grade level. It can go either way which is a beautiful thing,” Messick said.

Messick has always wanted to be in education in some form. In fourth grade, she really wanted to be a PE teacher because she had such a good one in elementary school in Dumas.

“I wanted to be just like Miss Cecil. She was my everything. I looked up to her so much, so fast forward I started out teaching elementary PE, so I got to fulfill that little dream and be like her in that way,” Messick said.

But she decided teaching PE wasn’t what she was truly meant to do.

“Because I knew that with my talents and my drive I could do more to benefit students in a bigger district as well. One of my principals up there in Cactus, he just kind of lit that fire under me and said Messick you need to do something else because you’re too good to not to benefit more people. You’re too good to just stay in PE, basically, so he kind of lit that fire for me and I thought maybe he sees something in me that I … had not considered. He was really the one that inspired me to get my administrative certification and master’s degree …,” she said.

Tavarez said Messick has been an awesome addition to the district and brings a lot of excitement to the direction ECISD continues to move in Blended Learning.

“She works really well with both the instructional technology department and the curriculum and instruction department, which is exactly what we have to have with Blended Learning — a balance of both things,” Tavarez said in a text message.

Messick said Tavarez and the other technology staff have been very helpful and welcoming.

“… Lauren of course has shown me the ropes and any question I have I can go straight to her. She’s very open and positive and doesn’t make me feel that I’m asking a dumb question whenever something might come up,” Messick said.

She added that she has begun meeting remotely with people in other cities about the program.

Hays and Pease elementary schools have received the Raising Blended Learners grant.

Blended Learning, she said, is more effective if students are on campus.

She added that her job will include coaching teachers and meeting with administrators to support them.

“I think that we’re getting in at the right time as a district. I think people are already watching our district and seeing everything we’re doing and praising (Superintendent) Dr. (Scott) Muri and seeing just how far we’ve come. I think it’s going to catch on like wildfire, not only throughout our district as it grows but I can see it happening across the state as well,” Messick said.

She has developed a Blended Learning website, Twitter and Facebook pages and Instagram that resources will be pushed through.

“The website will have explanation and will have an area where there are resources and books that we’ve read that we recommend and just different things that people can start going to,” Messick said.

There is a 30 hour You Teach Blended Learning, the Foundations of Blended Learning course through the University of Texas at Austin.

There is a list of people who have completed the course so teachers can look to coworkers for help.

“… There’s going to be a form on there as well that says hey I heard about Blended Learning. I want to know more and I’m interested in the 30-hour Blended Learning course. They can fill out the form and I can see who’s interested and I will contact them and see about getting them going through the process,” Messick said.