Blackshear music teacher loving her job

Having been musical since she was a little girl, Katelyn Zimmer may have seemed destined to teach in the subject but it wasn’t until her third day of student teaching that she decided the vocation was for her.

Now at Blackshear Elementary School, Zimmer is in her second year of teaching and her second year at Blackshear.

Zimmer earned a bachelor of music degree in music education from Howard Payne University in Brownwood. She is from the Houston area.

“I met some people out here that were really close friends and they recommended the district as a first teaching experience. They had really good things to say about it,” Zimmer said.

Starting piano lessons at age 5, she stopped and joined the choir. By the time she got to middle school, Zimmer joined the band and stuck with it until she graduated from college.

“I am a woodwind specialist. My primary instrument is clarinet, but I am trained in all of the woodwinds,” Zimmer said.

No one in her family teaches, but she decided to go for it on her third day of student teaching.

“… I always knew that I wanted to have a career in music. I just didn’t really know what it was. I chose the music education degree because that was what was recommended. They first put me in an elementary for student teaching and I just felt the most comfortable there,” Zimmer said.

She added that she has enjoyed teaching the roughly 700 prekindergarten through fifth grade students at Blackshear. Zimmer teaches six to seven classes a day.

“I love it,” Zimmer said. “The faculty and stuff here are very, very nice. Everyone’s open to trying new things. The kids are adorable, especially the really, really little ones. They’ll still try to run up and just hug me even though I tell them no.”

Zimmer said the district uses the Quaver curriculum.

“Sometimes I do branch out and try my own things. This week, and actually for the next six weeks, third through fifth graders are working on a science of sound project. It’s from the Quaver curriculum, but I’m trying to turn it more into a longer project for them,” she said.

The day of the interview, she had started her first group of students on the science of sound.

“… They seem to like it. They’re going to learn how sound waves work and experimenting with different frequencies and amplitudes, making their own wave forms on the program called QSynth and then the last week they’re going to do presentations on the things that they’ve found through those five weeks,” Zimmer said.

With the young children, Zimmer said she teaches them the fundamentals like keeping a steady beat.

Older children learn proper playing techniques.

“… (With) the older kids, I try to focus more on this is how you properly sing, this is how you properly play these types of instruments,” Zimmer said.

She’s going to try and teach ukulele this year, something she’s never done before, and "try to focus more on proper singing to get them ready for music in middle school.”

Because of COVID, Zimmer has been taking her music cart around the school to the students and she has a variety of instruments such as Tubano drums and Orffs. She also uses Boomwhackers, multi-colored sticks that sound like a certain note. Everything except the guitar that was left behind.

Boomwhackers are really good for getting kids reading music. Each color is like a different note. Something that the kids really, really love when they hit the floor.

“They’re really, really good for getting them to start reading music,” Zimmer said.

Director of Fine Arts Aaron Hawley said Zimmer has been one of the district’s superstars, “… incorporating technology in music lessons this year.”

“The other music specialists often rely on her knowledge and expertise. We are very fortunate to have her in ECSID,” Hawley said.

When she’s not teaching, Zimmer has found a new hobby — playing disc golf. The PE coach at Blackshear got her into it.

“I’ve done one full tournament,” Zimmer said. “Right now, I’m doing a league for five weeks. We just did our second week. I signed up for a tournament in February and March. There’s a women’s tournament I want to go to in April in Abilene … I want to go to one a month.”

She practices after school in different spots almost every day.

“It’s very relaxing,” Zimmer said.

She puts her contact information on each disc.