Black Magic still set for Christmas show

Despite COVID-19, the Black Magic Christmas Show is still planned for Dec. 10 and 11, but it will look a little different.

Tickets, which went on sale Nov. 2, were $12 for reserved seating and $7 for student reserved seating, Head Choir Director Ken Sieloff said.

The show will be at CrossRoads Fellowship Church at 7:30 p.m. each night. The venue can accommodate close to 400 people.

The ticket sales were online and the system created a buffer between people and groups.

“… It’s just kind of a cool system,” Sieloff said. “It automatically gives you the buffer which is really neat.”

The show will include singing and dancing — with masks — but the students will be a little more spaced out than usual.

“… But we’re still really excited to be making music together and have the opportunity to present something on stage for an audience. ... in a safe way,” Sieloff said.

Kallan Grewell, a 17-year-old senior, is in her second year as part of Black Magic.

“I’m really excited about it,” Grewell said of the show. “And I'm glad that we get to have the opportunity to have a show and just all of the fun things that come with it. The restrictions aren't great, but at least we get to have a show through the restrictions.”

Grewell said being in the group is a great opportunity.

“It allows me to do a talent that I enjoy very much and Black Magic is kind of my outlet,” she said.

This year is special because last year she didn’t get to have a solo.

“And hopefully this year I’ll get to have a solo and it's my last one and we have a great group of people to get to perform with,” Grewell said.

She added that the show will feature upbeat music and include a few ballads plus upbeat dancing — “just a good time to get our minds off of what's going on in the world.”

Sixteen-year-old junior Hayden Abbott said he has been in Black Magic for two years as well.

“It’s definitely going to be weird because of COVID and stuff,” Abbott said.

But he’s glad they can have a show.

He added that he enjoys the family feeing that Black Magic provides. Abbott said he and his group mates are with each other all the time so they can trust each other with everything.

He said he probably wouldn’t have known the people in the group without making it in.

Abbott added that he has always enjoyed singing and dancing is fun.

“I’m pretty uncoordinated …,” he joked.

Band member Sam Weaks, a 16-year-old junior keyboard player, is also in his second year in Black Magic.

He’s very much looking forward to the show.

“I’m crazy excited,” Weaks said. “I think it's so phenomenal how we're still able to safely meet and still create our magic and our art together while still being distant and while still having common sense” (given the pandemic).

“I’m very excited for the product,” he added. “I think a lot of people are going to be excited to be able to see it ... I think it's going to be able to bring a lot of joy to people's lives this Christmas …”

Like the other Black Magic members, Weaks loves being part of the group.

“I’ve enjoyed being able to come in every single day for a few years now and just make magic with my friends. I think Black Magic is an awesome thing because it does feel like we create magic every time we're in this room and we get to feed off of each other's energy and bring whatever we're feeling that day to the table and just do it all together and do the thing we love to do most, play music.”