OCTECHS top 2 headed for different destinies

OCTECHS valedictorian and salutatorian are bound for different destinies, but they are bonded by their top status at the early college high school.

Sophia Rutledge, the valedictorian, is planning to get a degree in multidisciplinary studies at University of Texas Permian Basin and become a kindergarten teacher. OCTECHS students can earn college credit while still in high school.

Rutledge earned an associate degree in business from Odessa College.

Allison Fox, the salutatorian, plans to attend Texas Lutheran University in Seguin and take a double major in business administration. One will be in marketing and the other will be in management.

She earned an associate degree in culinary arts from OC. She plans to co-own a business with her boyfriend, Blake Birchfield, that is a steakhouse and cake studio. She is pursuing business at Texas Lutheran and he will be furthering his culinary education at the Art Institute of Houston.

“It was definitely a surprise to me,” Rutledge said of earning valedictorian status. “I knew it was coming, but it was very surprising to actually be called the valedictorian but it took a lot of hard work to get here; a lot of sacrifice.”

Rutledge, who will be the first of her siblings to go to college, said she had several teachers growing up that helped her improve not only academically, but personally.

“They really just supported me throughout my career and I wanted to do the same for other kids,” Rutledge said.

She has her first two years of college completed, but said she may have to restart for the four years because she’s going into a different field. However, she should have most of her basics finished.

“I was lucky enough to know all my classmates. I’ve met people I probably would have never met if I didn’t come to this school. We got to do several dances each year and I know that’s not always the case at the other high schools. It was really close-knit. I just really enjoyed every minute of it,” Rutledge said.

At first, she said she was disappointed at not having a traditional graduation and other end-of-year festivities, but she has perspective.

“At first it was definitely sad because we were looking forward to being honored for our four years as everyone else is, but we’ve taken a step back to understand that this is not normal for anybody. … It was sad at first for sure, but I think we’ve come to understand that we’ll be honored at some point. It’s just not right now,” Rutledge said.

Her advice to younger students who want to make the top 10 would be to pay attention in class, but also take time for yourself.

“I think that was the hardest part,” Rutledge said.

Fox said she has wanted to go into the food field for two or three years. Her grandmother, Mary Morgan, is a baker and “has her own little cake thing that she does so I’ve learned all the things I’ve needed to run a business and learn how to decorate cakes and all my recipes and stuff have come from her.”

She also works at Marquette’s Cake Studio in Odessa.

Fox said she thinks earning the salutatorian designation is great.

“I was the first and only student the first six weeks of freshman year … I was only one with straight A’s. I kept straight A’s all four years. I’m proud of myself for getting where I am. Of course, I wanted valedictorian, but don’t we all. … Salutatorian is still up there,” she said.

Her advice for younger students who want to reach the top of their class is it’s going to be very difficult. But you have to keep pushing, even through the tears and focus on the good times.

Her parents are Nancy Fox and the late Douglas Fox.

She said her late father Douglas Fox taught her drive when she was young also how to write papers and do math. Fox said her father also taught her to do things write the first time.

Fox said her mother will move with her to about 14 miles from Texas Lutheran and her grandmother plans to move in about a year.

“I’m excited to live in the dorms because I’ll get a chance to grow up a little bit be more independent. I’m really excited. It’s going to be really fun,” she said.

Principal Karl Miller said the two competed right up until the end. They share the qualities of self-confidence, no self aggrandizing and knowing how to prioritize.

Miller has only been principal at OCTECHS this year.

He described Rutledge as one of the most genuine, happy, loving people he’d met as a student.

“She gets along and got along with all of her classmates,” he said. “She was a great role model for all of our incoming students this year ...”

Miller added that Rutledge helped students in AVID and showed them how to volunteer to help their community.

He said Fox is positively driven and will choose the right thing for her path.

“… I just know that if she decides she wants to own a restaurant, or a cupcake factory, or a cake plant or whatever it is that she she’ll probably have a string of them. She’ll be like the new Dunkin Donuts. I can see her becoming the cupcake queen of the Southwest. She’s a really cook, by the way and a baker. Top of her class and top of her class as well in all the academics,” Miller said.

“They were young adults,” he added. “They knew what they wanted and they went toward it and succeeded.”