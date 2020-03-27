First-grade teacher loves the wild life

Jordan Elementary School first-grade teacher Libby Sibert — to quote a Talking Heads song — has some wild, wild life.

Dinosaur footprints, animal skins, bones, skulls and shark’s teeth are among the items she has on hand for her students. She also has a large framed tarantula.

Sibert, who was recently featured in the February issue of Texas Wildlife magazine, grew up in Beaumont where there are trees, grass and water, she said. The students also get to see bats at Jordan because the campus is on the bats’ fly by.

“And I’m kind of the bat lady, so if they find a bat in the building I have the little pinchers that you pick up trash. (I’ll) pinch it and put it in the box. ECISD wants us to tape it off and let it die, but we take it to Ratliff Stadium because they have a bat colony there,” she said. “You release it and they’re beautiful. You don’t touch them, but they’re beautiful.”

Sibert said her family includes a lot of hunters.

“… I do not hunt, but I had to find a way for me to get involved and it’s just very peaceful. On a grant from the Education Foundation, we took kids to Comanche Trails (Park), Carlsbad Caverns. We’ve gone to the Monahans Sandhills and the kids are just amazed about what they’re seeing,” Sibert said.

Because students can be distracted by their electronic devices, Sibert said you have to get them to slow down enough to see what’s going on. She likes to encourage youngsters to take in their surroundings.

“We’ve had so much craziness,” Sibert said, referring to the mass shooting in August 2019 and the oncoming pandemic, at that point. “I hope they feel not scared of the world, that it’s OK to sit and listen to the birds, or the animals. And that’s my hope because we’ve had a strange year in Odessa and I just want them to feel comfortable and I want them out of the classroom sometimes. Let’s just walk around the building, listen. What do you hear? What do you see? At Jordan, I used to have my big snake sticks. I used to have to hit the ground make sure we weren’t around snakes or anything. Again, the kids have to know that. Don’t be terrified. Just leave the snake alone and if it goes that-away, we’re going to go this-away,” Sibert said.

Sibert has been with ECISD for 28 to 29 years, including eight years at Jordan, and was at St. John’s Episcopal School before that for a couple of years.

She has attended several colleges, but graduated with a bachelor of arts in communications from University of Texas Permian Basin. She was working on a master’s in mid-management “and decided there was not enough money on this Earth to be a principal.”

“I love teaching. It’s my calling; my passion. I have to have a reason and seeing their faces every day, that’s a good reason. Seeing my teaching buds every day at school; we share ideas a whole lot at Jordan,” Sibert said.

Sibert didn’t even know she had appeared in Texas Wildlife until her ex-husband told her.

“I didn’t have a copy. I don’t like reading things about myself. … That was kind of exciting. The kids were so excited and it kind of validates what you do,” she said.

“There’s a lot of people that read and are part of this organization and they believe in keeping up with the Texas traditions and I love Texas traditions and Texas animals. This is just the way to keep that going,” Sibert added.

Phil Salonek, who was a L.A.N.D.S. (Learning Across New Dimensions in Science) educator with the Texas Wildlife Association and is now education director at the Sibley Nature Center, came to her classroom a few times to give lessons and demonstrations on wildlife.

“I took a class at Region 18 (Education Service Center) and it had all their region directors. They have these learning boxes. Then as we got to talking, we got to play with them it was so much fun. I was one of their very first people. It was a new program. He’ll come in and do Wildlife by Design, where they have a person come in and show you things. Then you can check out a box that’s got materials. I have just been very active in coming into my classroom and showing the kids things. I’ve always been interested in wildlife,” Sibert said.

Sibert has two sons and seven grandchildren.

ECISD Chief Innovation Officer Jason Osborne said Sibert is a thrilling teacher.

“Walking in Libby Sibert’s class makes me want to be a kid again. Her passion for teaching and energy in the classroom capture the attention of her students. She is always creative by using tangible and hands-on materials. Sometimes she uses live critters in order to captivate her students’ curiosity. Miss Sibert’s instructional techniques excite student interest in school and create ownership in their learning process,” Osborne said in an email.

Salonek agreed that Sibert is an awesome teacher. If you walked into her classroom, not only would you see bird features, skulls and stuffed animals, but a live feed from a bird camera on the other side of the world.

He said he probably worked with 400 teachers every year across Region 18, but Sibert was probably No. 1.

“She is a fantastic experiential educator. She is one of a kind. … There is no doubt. I can’t say enough about Libby Sibert,” Salonek said.