PHS has Dell semifinalist

For the second time in two years, Permian High School has a semifinalist for a Dell Scholarship from the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation.

Daniela Ruby Garcia, is an 18-year-old senior in the AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program, which prepares students for college by teaching them skills such as time management, note taking and organization.

Dell Scholars is a scholarship and college-completion program that “nurtures and empowers students on their path to a college degree. Since starting the program in 2004, the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation has supported more than 4,800 scholars, including more than 2,000 college graduates,” its website said.

Permian High School AVID Coordinator Robyn Hernandez-Flores said Garcia is the only Dell semifinalist in the district this year.

Garcia was excited to learn she had gotten to the semifinalist point.

“… I got really excited because I’ve been applying to a lot of scholarships because I want to go to UTPB and I’ve got accepted into their dance team, so I was really excited about doing that,” Garcia said.

She heard she had gotten an email, but didn’t check because she was busy with school work.

“… Then I ended up checking my phone and I liked screamed … I sent it to my teacher. I was like ‘Miss, I did it.’ It’s cool,” Garcia said.

When she finishes college, Garcia wants to be a teacher in Ector County ISD because she’s always liked helping other students out. She is leaning toward teaching high school English and bilingual classes.

“I like the enjoyment of teaching other kids and I want become a teacher because I feel like teachers create more than just a classroom for us. They create a home and I want to one day do that for the students I teach. I want to be … a person they can go to if they have problems and help them,” Garcia said.

Hernandez-Flores has inspired her to pursue teaching. She said Hernandez-Flores always pushes her students to work harder.

“She’s always encouraging us,” Garcia said.

“… It’s like you can do it. I know you can. She just shoves us up the stairs that you know you have to face on your own,” Garcia said.

She said she hasn’t really told anyone about being named a Dell semifinalist.

“I told my mom. She was excited for me and I told my teacher. I think her and another teacher are the only ones I’ve told. I guess it doesn’t seem real yet. I’ve been busy with all these finals I have,” Garcia said.

Garcia said she has enjoyed the AVID program.

“… Honestly, it’s like a family you get to build with others,” she said. “You know they can help you whenever you (have) a problem. They’re there for you no matter what. We don’t judge each other. … Here, you can be yourself. No one cares. It’s just you.”

Hernandez-Flores said there are about 420 AVID students at PHS this year and she is expecting 735 next year. There are five AVID teachers.

“We’re very excited for Ruby. She’s very deserving of this distinction, this honor. We’re just surprised, excited, happy; but we also know there’s more work to come …,” Hernandez-Flores said.

She added that it is a great honor to have finalists two years in a row.

“Ruby is very dedicated. She exemplifies what an AVID student is, so she completes community service. She does her work on time. She’s always helping others. She’s part of our AVID leadership team. She’s a great young lady and she’s active in her church community (at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church) and she has a drive and a determination to go to the next level of her education through higher education,” Hernandez-Flores said.

Garcia also plays violin in the orchestra, is in Texas Scholars, dance at PHS and is going into ballet folklorico at UTPB, which Hernandez-Flores also is involved in.

Hernandez-Flores said Garcia is the type of student she wouldn’t mind having as a colleague after she’s completed her education.

“That shows what kind of young lady she is if you’re willing to work with them as a colleague when they’re a few years older after they’ve finished their education. I think that says a lot about them,” she said.