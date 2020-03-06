ECISD sophomores tackle leadership exercise

Four sophomores were selected to represent Ector County ISD at the Texas Association of School Administrators Midwinter Conference in January in Austin.

The event was the Student Innovation Challenge, sponsored by DLR Group, an integrated design and architecture firm. Students participating were Ashley Manquero from OCTECHS, Quatre Haskins and Emily Banda from New Tech Odessa, and Rigoberto Mendoza from Odessa High School.

The Student Innovation Challenge is an inquiry-based learning event that includes collaboration and teamwork to solve a global challenge. They worked together on a research topic ahead of the challenge, then continued the work with DLR Group mentors at the TASA Conference. At the end of the event, the students presented their response to the challenge during a session at TASA Midwinter.

They had to speak in front of executives and superintendents from a variety of school districts.

Manquero from OCTECHS said you couldn’t really prepare for the exercise.

“When I first started, I felt like I was limiting myself because I was like, ‘Oh, I’m an introvert. I can’t do this stuff like that.’ But now I realize I’m really flexible and I can do anything because I did speak in front of people and I did well which was really weird to me,” Manquero said.

She said the experience has helped her already because she couldn’t talk to authority figures before.

“I was intimidated and now I’m just like we’re all people because that’s a lot of people; a lot of adults; a lot of new people,” Manquero said.

OCTECHS Principal Karl Miller said they recommended Manquero for the challenge in December. Each high school was asked to pick a sophomore looking at their ability to work as a team with total strangers, address a situation and devise a creative response.

“I went to our staff I said I’m looking for a sophomore student, male or female, that’s a really good team player, that’s self motivated, is a problem solver, understands challenges and actually delights in that realm,” Miller said. “There are some kids that are really good with games. There are some kids really good with art, music, science things like that. This gal was very well rounded. She’s very smart in lots of things. Every teacher I said put a couple of kids’ names down on a list and she was on every teacher’s list.”

Banda said the experience was a leadership opportunity and something she had never done before. It was a chance to work as a team, but also take responsibility for their part in the work.

“We were each able to contribute something to our final product, which we were given a really short amount of time to put it together. … There was no time to procrastinate. We had to get to work so that we were able to give that something that represented ECISD and our school district well,” said Banda, whose mother Sandra is human resources director of over recruitment, substitute services and Title IX for ECISD.

“We created something that was called the Invisible Hand and it’s based on economics. … It has to do with an invisible factor that helps reach equilibrium, so … we created an organization where through community service and working together as a team we were able to create an environment for students where they could kind of get a break away from constant either stress of work, or school, or home life and we were able to create a safe environment where they felt comfortable to find support, in a way, within each other,” Banda said.

By working together, it helped bring back an emotional equilibrium, she added.

Banda and Haskins said being at New Tech was helpful because the exercise was set up like the school with project-based learning.

“Essentially what that task was was project-based and so we kind of already knew how to start it up and then get finished with it,” Haskins said.

“Here at New Tech, we assign roles so that we know our part and we kind of naturally did that in our group,” Banda said. “We each took our own section of the project that we could work on together and the teamwork aspects really helped us get further in this project as well.”

Banda added that being at NTO also helped with public speaking because every big project they do involves that.

“… It doesn’t faze me anymore so we were able to memorize all our information and deliver it without having to read off an iPad or just depend on only a video, so I think that really helped and even the other students who weren’t from new tech they were able to present,” Banda said.

Haskins said they presented to superintendents, people within districts and the DLR Group.

“Honestly, it was pretty cool because then they had questions that … we could go off of and include more information and also better construct our organization,” Haskins added.

Banda added that this experience will be beneficial as they move through their education.

“Not only is this something we can put on our resume, but I think by being there and meeting all of the superintendents we’re able to kind of self market that maybe the next time something big like this comes up they’ll think of us and we’ll get more opportunities potentially,” she said.

Like Miller, NTO Principal Gerardo Ramirez was thrilled for his students.

“I feel this experience for Emily and Quatre put project-based learning into action. The result of project-based learning instruction is to develop young people who are problem solvers, innovative thinkers, and collaborators for the world of tomorrow. Emily and Quatre are more than capable of completing challenging tasks that yield extraordinary outcomes. This presentation offered Emily and Quatre the opportunity to share their brilliance and experience as learners to the broader Texas community of educational leaders,” Ramirez said in an email.