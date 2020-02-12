Tuck ‘Em in Tuesday now a tradition at Carver

Following a texted suggestion from one of her teachers, Carver Early Education Center Principal Sherry Palmer decided to devise “Tuck ‘Em in Tuesday.”

This is where Palmer reads children a book through Facebook Live at 7:30 p.m. each Tuesday night. Her reading is followed by another book reading by dual language teacher Karla Garay-Ramirez.

Palmer said auditory impaired teacher Clarissa Funk will soon be signing a book on Facebook Live, as well.

Palmer said the idea came from Ken Bridges, husband of Carver teacher Marsha Bridges.

“She texted me and I didn’t even think about it five minutes,” Palmer said. “It’s like absolutely. We are going to do this because reading is important to model. Reading is important, not only for our kids but for our parents.”

Palmer said she’s tried to have a theme every month and the books go with that.

During Christmas, it was Christmas books. Last month, it was fairy tales and nursery rhymes. She often gets feedback from parents and former students who have found her webcast.

“So each Tuesday during January, I read a fairy tale or a nursery rhyme and it just gives me another chance to talk to parents about reading and kids about who the author is and who the illustrator is and the parts of the book and all of those kinds of things,” Palmer said.

This month, the theme is I build, I create so the book for Feb. 4 was about creating rhythm.

Palmer hops on Facebook Live at 7:30 p.m. in her pajamas sitting in her rocking chair. Two weeks ago, she was in Austin so she wasn’t dressed that way or sitting in her rocking chair, but she got to ask the children what was different about her.

“It doesn’t matter where I am, I can read to them. I think that’s the cool part about it because they expect me at 7:30 to go live on Facebook and read to them. And then just as quickly as I finish my reading, then we have a bilingual teacher that reads right after me and she reads a book in Spanish,” Palmer said.

Plans were to have Funk read starting Feb. 11.

Recently, Palmer read a nursery rhyme that was “as told to,” and illustrated by the same person so she got to explain what that meant to youngsters.

“… I was able to say most of our books it says ‘author.’ Now this says ‘as told to’ so this is what this means is an old, old story,” Palmer said.

She said her grandmother told her the story and she told the story to her children and it was passed down orally, so Palmer explained that to the children also.

“And then this person decided she would put it in book form and aren’t you glad she did because now I can read it to you. It’s fun because you can teach them that little difference …,” Palmer said.

You can also point out photographs vs. illustrations.

Garay-Ramirez said it was nerve racking when she first read on Facebook Live because she never does live videos. She doesn’t read the same books as Palmer because they don’t have as many books in Spanish.

“But I got used to it now and I really, really enjoy it the next day when parents tell me how much they enjoyed the book that I read to them. It’s a way for Ms. Palmer and me to teach parents how to read to students because sometimes they just read to read; they don’t make difference voices, different intonations so that’s what I like that not only are our students enjoying the book, but our parents are learning from us, too,” Garay-Ramirez said.

Like Palmer, she goes by the monthly theme in the curriculum when selecting books.

Garay-Ramirez also takes requests.

She added that she has received good feedback from the students.

“They usually tell me, ‘I saw you last night. You were reading’ and they me what book I read and if they liked it or not. They usually like it. I ask questions about the book to see if they really paid attention to the story and they usually are able to answer,” Garay-Ramirez said.