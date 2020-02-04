Odessa High to host AVID Showcase

The AVID, or Advancement Via Individual Determination, program at Odessa High School will give people a chance to view — and hear — about its program during an AVID Showcase set to start at 8 .m. Feb. 11.

It starts in the lobby of the OHS Performing Arts Center and moves from there to a campus tour and classroom visits, ending up in the PAC auditorium. There also will be a panel discussion featuring OHS graduate and Dell Scholar De’Kwaan Wynn and current AVID students.

The mission of AVID is to close the achievement gap by preparing all students for college readiness and success in a global society, the district website said.

“Since we became a National Demonstration school, we’re kind of like the model so schools that want to start AVID, or are just starting AVID … can come get ideas,” said Naomi Fuentes, OHS AVID director. “That’s why we take them into classrooms so they can see what’s going on, how it would look.”

There is a set schedule so it’s known which teachers they’re going to visit and which classes, Fuentes said.

“The goal is to give outsiders … an idea of what AVID is in case they want to take it back to their districts or just to learn more about AVID and it’s always open to anyone, so anyone can come register online and can come to the showcase.”

Wynn is the guest speaker and he will present at 1 p.m. His Linkedin page says he earned an undergraduate degree in accounting from Baylor University and a master of science in computer science from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

“He’s on the speaking circuit now for AVID,” Fuentes said. “That’s kind of why we grabbed him. We’re excited that he’s coming. We’re proud of him.”

The showcase usually attracts 50 visitors, but last year they only had about 20, most of whom were from Ector County ISD.

“We want a lot of people to hear what he’s got to say,” Fuentes said of Wynn.

Wynn will be included in a panel that includes teachers, counselors, principals and students. Community partners such as Complex Community Federal Credit Union and Crisis Center of West Texas also will participate, Fuentes said.

Kelli Cardenas, a 17-year-old senior, Nicholas Moreno, a 15-year-old sophomore, Zaniel Aguirre, a 14-year-old freshman, and Efran Renteria, a 17-year-old senior will be among the student panelists Feb. 11.

“I’m kind of nervous about it speaking in front of a big group of people, but I’m excited because it’s an opportunity to show others how AVID is at our school,” Cardenas said.

Aguirre said he and his peers will answer any questions about AVID from the audience.

Moreno said AVID really helps with organization and fitting things into your schedule. Aguirre said it helps him keep himself organized and keep his grades in check.

“I found new ways to take notes and help me better understand the notes,” Moreno said.

Both Renteria and Cardenas said it has helped them manage their time and stay organized.

“… I’m stressed with college applications, but AVID has helped me stay on top of things,” Cardenas said.

She added that the skills AVID teaches also will help her in the workforce.

Moreno said the college field trips with AVID are useful as well because they get to know more about a school, how it operates, what classes it offers and how to get in.

Renteria said AVID covers anything to do with college from the applications to financial aid and help with scholarships. AVID also helps with public speaking.

Moreno said a technique called SLANT also is used. SLANT stands for sit up, lean forward, ask questions, nod your head, and track the speaker. He said it shows the speaker that you’re paying attention and are interested in what they’re saying.

“It shows that you’re not only respecting their time for being here, but it shows that (they) have their attention. In order for you to graduate, you have to be able to stay on task, so yeah, I would consider doing it in your regular classes on a daily basis,” Renteria said.

He added that the upper classmen sometimes help younger students in different subjects and on Tuesday and Thursday they have a study day where they focus on things they need to do.

Cardenas said a senior version of that called College Study Groups, also are offered.

On a separate event, Students in Philanthropy has scheduled a chili cook off from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 7 in the OHS cafeteria. The event is called Netflix and Chili.

Teams can enter for $20 and it’s $5 general admission. People can watch a movie, have some chili and participate in a raffle.

Proceeds go to Students in Philanthropy, which raises money and awards grants to local organizations.