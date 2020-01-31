Permian celebrates Arlo’s birthday

Arlo, Permian High School’s celebrity therapy dog, celebrated his birthday Friday with cake (for the humans), dog treats (for himself) and a serenade of “Happy Birthday” by members of the PHS choir.

Student Assistance Services Crisis Counselor Tina Caro said the campus has had Arlo for one year and a month. He turns 4 today and he sees about 700 people a day and about six in her office on a personal basis.

“Since we’ve had him, about 30 have said that he saved their lives,” Caro said, sitting on the floor with Arlo in a PHS hallway.

Parents have even come to see Arlo this past week when more coverage about the Aug. 31 mass shooting was in the news.

A Goldendoodle, Arlo is hypoallegerenic and isn’t supposed to shed.

“He’s supposed to be shed free, but they really do give a little bit of fuzz,” Caro said.

He’s also very calm even in the face of hundreds of students.

“It really is his personality,” Caro said. “He’s super trained so that helps a lot. He’s not afraid of anything.”

Damian Christian, an 18-year-old senior, said Arlo is like a light.

“I would say he definitely lights up everybody’s faces because definitely during the time of our shooting and everything that’s when you really saw his purpose because everybody came into school that day just looking sad and as soon as you see him you just start smiling. He just makes you forget about everything and just makes you so happy,” Christian said.

He added that even football players and other athletes love Arlo.

“… You get football players and all these athletes that try to look all hard, and as soon as they see that dog, they just start talking to it like it’s a baby and they all start looking all soft. … I just like seeing it because it brings the heart out of everybody.”

Principal Danny Gex said Caro came to him with the idea of getting a therapy dog last year and told him about the research behind it. He added that the students have bought into having Arlo on campus too and it has made a difference in the atmosphere.

“She did a lot of the leg work, but it sounded like a great idea and so I think obviously the research for animals and humans, and you see them at the cancer centers and rehab places, it brings out those good emotions if you’re a dog lover, or if you’re an animal lover. I think it’s been great,” Gex said. “She’s received calls from all over the district to take the dog to elementary schools when obviously somebody loses a loved one in a family … so it’s been great. The kids love seeing Arlo. Most of them stop by and pet Arlo when they’re going by. She brings him by to make sure I’m doing OK, as well, once or twice a week … She’s really good. She does a great job and she celebrates it. We had some parents do some donations for Arlo, so it’s been fun. …”