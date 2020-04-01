Muri: Learning continues via remote

However, he said, learning will go on.

“I’m sure that we just accelerated the level of stress that many of our families are feeling with that announcement (Tuesday). We recognize that the kids, especially our seniors, their stress and anxiety I’m sure skyrocketed today as they thought about their senior year and the things that they may miss,” Muri said.

He noted that the teachers will have to continue with remote learning, grab and go meals will continue to be served, but business will be done in a very different way.

“I think the big message that I would like for our community to hear is that we are doing this journey together. We are in this body of work and we are having this experience as a community and we will partner with our parents and our students as we grow and learn every single day,” he added.

Muri said this is difficult for everyone and everyone will be better for it.

“But right now, the stress and anxiety and the challenges that we’re all facing are something that we must face together. And each day that we do this remote learning will be better and better and better. The feedback that we’re getting from parents has been incredibly helpful. We’ve made quite a few adjustments based on that feedback, so we would like that to continue. We want to continue to get feedback from moms and dads and kids so that we can make this a better experience because clearly we’re going to be doing this for a while and we need it to be really good for our kids and families,” Muri said.

The goal is to continue to improve. Although it seems longer, Muri said this is week two of serving meals and educating students remotely. A support line for counseling and a help desk for technical issues have been set up.

Meanwhile, the district, along with those statewide, is receiving guidance from the state and federal government that continues to change.

“We fully expect changes, and hopefully improvements, as we take this journey together,” Muri said.

District personnel will continue to be paid as long as school is going. Additionally, the year will not be extended past Memorial Day weekend.

“If we stopped teaching, then that’s when our decision would have to be different but we are having school. Our teachers are teaching, albeit very differently. Our cafeteria folks are serving meals. Our administrators are supporting teachers … and communicating,” Muri said.

“So we are closed to the public, if you will, but we are open for business,” he added.

Learning will continue throughout the summer, he said.

“One of the things, in fact, that we’re working on today (Tuesday) is we’re looking at creating some pretty unique learning experiences for kids this summer, knowing that we will not be able to be together. Knowing that social distance will still probably be the norm this summer, how can we create learning experiences for kids that last the two and a half to three months of summer. We’re working on those plans right now because we do want learning to happen this summer. It may not be the typical school environment, but we want learning to continue.”