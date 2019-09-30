NTO rocketry program inspiring students

The rocketry program at George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa is looking to reach new heights this year.

Students are working toward a local launch and participating in the SystemsGo launch in the spring in Fredericksburg.

Maria Lopez, who teaches Pre-Advanced Placement physics with a section of rocketry, is leading a group of six seniors in the rocketry course. She has been with Ector County ISD for 19 years, most recently at Odessa High School.

As a side note, she was NTO Principal Gerardo Ramirez’ eighth-grade science teacher.

Lopez attended a five-day SystemsGo Training in Fredericksburg this summer. Its website said the program is a high school rocketry/aeroscience curriculum that uses project-based learning to teach science, technology, engineering and math to develop teamwork, problem solving and leadership.

Lopez, who also assists with the school’s robotics club, said what drew her to the school is that she can go into more depth on subjects.

“… Here, you’re allowed to kind of expand on certain concepts of your discipline and the students, the learners, can actually take it and apply it to real-life situations or things they might have done differently on a certain concept that they’re working on. It allows for lots of room of owning their own education,” Lopez said.

She had much the same experience at the SystemsGo training this summer.

“It was challenging and it was awesome because they don’t give you the answers,” Lopez said.

She added that they treated the teachers like students because they want the teachers to think critically and come up with a game plan and how to apply what they’ve learned.

The teachers weren’t supposed to collaborate unless the SystemsGo trainers sanctioned it.

The main goal for the rocketry program at NTO is to get a rocket with a one-pound payload to go at least 5,270 feet.

“We’re early in our stages. They choose a team captain and co-captain. Each individual is responsible for a certain part of the rocket — the nose, the body, tube, the fins, the engine; all of that stuff. Then they get to present their research of what they’ve done to give us an idea of what each part of the rocket represents and the challenges in those parts,” Lopez said. “Then they start to collaborate with each other and start designing a generation one rocket which is a small one, but they do that individually,” Lopez said.

There are six students in the rocketry program and they are all seniors.

“They’ve all taken physics. They’re awesome. They’re very self-motivated. They really are. I don’t have to do anything but sit back and watch them,” Lopez said.

Ramirez said some of the students who participate in the program wind up working for NASA, the Department of Defense, SpaceX or other private sector aerospace engineering firms.

Lopez said the hope is to launch their generation one rockets sometime in the next couple of weeks.

Her students are excited about the idea of building a rocket and sending it up.

Christopher Sparks, an 18-year-old senior, Christian Martinez, a 17-year-old senior and Nicholas Crissinger, also a 17-year-old senior, are enjoying themselves so far.

Sparks just began taking the rocketry section about a month ago.

“It was more than I thought it would be. At first, I was thinking it was going to be something kind of basic where you just assemble the rocket and boom it goes in the air. Then there’s a lot of math and engineering creativity behind it, so it’s more a team building method type of thing. It just really broadened everything for me,” Sparks said.

Initially, Sparks said he thought it would be something kind of basic, but you are actually the engineer behind it “so it’s like working in a small space program with NASA themselves and you’re actually building your own gen 1, 2, 3 rockets, and then taking your final product and flying it ...”

Crissinger said he’s always liked engineering and math.

“And I saw they had a rocketry class and thought it would be pretty fun. I decided to take it. It’s been one of my best classes so far because we get a lot more freedom,” Crissinger said.

He added that he’s looking forward to attending the SystemsGo event in the spring.

“I can’t wait to go show what we know and show what we can do,” Crissinger said.