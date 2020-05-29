District starting virtual summer school

Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Lisa Wills, who will be heading summer school, said teacher training started May 26. The virtual summer school will run from Monday through June 30 and be for grades prekindergarten through 12, something Superintendent Scott Muri previously said has never been done before.

“They have three days of training and time to get their Google Classrooms set up and then the students will start with them on Monday,” Wills said during a phone interview Wednesday.

In prekindergarten and kindergarten, there will be 75 in bilingual classes that the state requires.

There will be almost 700 students participating in grades kindergarten through second grade; 200 in third and fourth grade; 200 in fifth grade; 200 in sixth and seventh grade; and 11 in eighth grade.

Wills said the numbers for grades nine through 12 haven’t been determined yet.

Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Lilia Nanez said there were 1,200 high school students in summer school last year and they are expecting about the same number this year.

“We were excited, I think more so about the turnout this year with the home learning going on since March and then the parents still excited and the kids still excited wanting to participate in our summer learning because it still will be remote,” Wills said.

For students in grades kindergarten through eight, Wills said the district will be using Texas Education Agency summer learning lessons, along with Imagine Math, Imagine Language and Imagine Literacy.

High school students in grades nine through 12 will use Odysseyware, an online learning program.

Summer school will be Monday through Thursday and there will be no cost to students, Wills said.

“We’re also supplementing with Discovery Education that includes virtual field trips,” Wills said. “It helps us with our blended learning where we’re going to do activities and then also have class instruction with the teachers.

Wills said the district has used Discover Education before.

“What we’re doing this year is training on how to use that in the blended environment, so we’re training our summer school (teachers) and we will continue the training with them in the school year with embedded job coaching,” Wills said. “We’ll also have that during summer school, so they’ll get coaching from Discover Education.”

“We will have enrichment through our virtual field trips, and on our website, the summer learning digital playground. It’s under our remote learning, the COVID-19 site that the parents have and it’s for each of the content areas for pre k through 12 and it’s just different enrichment type activities for all students in the district,” she added.

Although ECISD had been offering remote learning since mid-March, it didn’t make summer school any easier to organize.

“I don’t know that it was easier just because we’re so used to the way we’ve always done it, so having to switch our mindset on how to train the teachers, how to get classrooms set up for teachers, how to get material out to students it was a different thought process that we all had to go through …,” Wills said.

Because of having to shut down and become virtual mid-year, she said the teachers, parents and students were a bit more open minded about it.

The schedule is set for prekindergarten through eighth grade from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The prekindergarten and kindergarten bilingual classes run a little longer, Wills said.

For high school students there are three different sessions from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to help address the needs of our high school students who may be working, Wills said.

Nanez said this is the sixth version of summer school.

In the past, Nanez said summer school offerings were required for bilingual, prekindergarten, kindergarten, sixth grade and eighth grade and end-of-course for high school.

“Last year, we offered opportunities for first and second grade for literacy that were not required, but we were trying to work, or were working, to get our students up to par on grade level and this year we just extended it all the way through pre-k through eighth grade so it has a lot more teachers and a lot more students because we’re offering the summer experience for kids for a program that’s not required. We’re just trying to help remove that summer slide, especially now (with the) COVID regression that we see in research that we’re going to experience. That’s what we’re working on to prevent,” Nanez said.

Nanez said a lot of teachers applied for summer school, for which they will receive a stipend. Wills said there are 88 prekindergarten through fifth bilingual and monolingual teachers; 28 sixth through eighth grade teachers; and 10 at each high school.

“I think they miss teaching ..,” she said.

For more information, call the ECISD administration office at (432) 456-0000.