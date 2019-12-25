OHS senior gets early Princeton admission

Haley, 17, was matched to Princeton through the QuestBridge program. The university will pay his tuition, room, board and insurance fees.

“QuestBridge is a program that matches low-income students with high achieving dreams to the top colleges in the nation and so it’s kind of unique in the way that it matches students with the normal college admissions process,” Haley said. “Most colleges have either an early admissions or an early action policy … and those are usually binding agreements.”

Haley said students can rank up to 12 schools and if you are accepted as a finalist you have a chance to apply early to all of them. He ranked four Columbia, Stanford, Yale and Princeton.

“That’s the way QuestBridge is unique because it really does give those low-income students that extra chance to get early admissions to one of those top colleges, and of course the QuestBridge match scholarship if you are admitted early. That’s the full, four-year scholarship which is what I received with Princeton. I think it’s a very nice opportunity for those students who just need that extra help,” he said.

Haley said he found QuestBridge through his friend Candice Cirilo, an OHS graduate.

“She got accepted to Wesleyan University through QuestBridge,” Haley said.

He added that there was another student who also got matched to Wesleyan through QuestBridge.

“We kind of do have a history of QuestBridge students at OHS, so I definitely learned about it through Candice mostly and she kind of guided me through the process. But they also reached out to me kind of at the end of this summer,” Haley said.

The organization noticed his high test scores, as well. He said he watched videos on QuestBridge as well and decided it was a good program for him to try.

Since his acceptance, Haley said he’s been visiting the Princeton website frequently. He said the university doesn’t have minors, but offers certificates that are interdisciplinary and can be applied to any major. Haley said he’s thinking of majoring in chemistry with a certificate in journalism.

He wants to go to medical school and become a dermatologist.

“I think majoring in chemistry kind of just opens up a few different pathways in case I decide that my doctor dreams aren’t written in the stars for me,” Haley said.

A viola player in the OHS orchestra and an International Baccalaureate diploma candidate, Haley also plays for First Baptist Church and is teaching himself piano. Haley said he plans to continue playing in college.

He said he would advise anyone to try applying to an Ivy League college. Haley said he also got into University of Texas at Austin.

“The worst thing is they reject you and the best thing they can do is accept you and you get all your financial aid covered,” Haley said.

“I think your options are a lot less limited than you may think. … A lot of these top colleges actually have some of the best financial aid options out there. I know at least in the Ivy League … they are committed to meet 100 percent of your demonstrated financial need, so you’re supposed to graduate with no loans whatsoever. It’s like that for a lot of the other QuestBridge partners, as well. That’s the reason why there’s 40 QuestBridge partners. They’re all committed to leaving you with a bachelor’s degree and no student loans. It’s very nice. I do have to do a small student contribution on my own, which will be a work-study; very minimal like 10 hours a week. I will have to work in the summer just to pay for the extra cost of textbooks, dorm supplies, toiletries,” and other basics, Haley added.

Haley noted that it would not be possible to slack off the rest of the year because the scholarship offer can always be rescinded. It is comforting to know that he has been admitted.

“I’m still going to do my best to get all A’s so I can graduate top 10, but I think just already knowing that, if nothing else, it gives me more leeway to work on my homework instead of my college applications,” Haley said.

Melissa Roth, the Advanced Placement/International Baccalaureate coordinator at OHS, said Haley is a wonderful example of someone who works hard for everything he accomplishes and follows through on his dreams.

“He’s a great thinker and learner and asks questions and I think that shows through in everything he does. That’s probably part of what Princeton saw,” Roth said.

She added that QuestBridge is wonderful about supporting students and teachers through the application process.

Roth said one of the things she noticed about the QuestBridge support videos is that they are not only looking for students who will be successful academic scholars, who work hard and who show leadership abilities, but those who will add something to the community.

Haley and Isabel Torres organized a letter writing campaign to legislators in the wake of the Aug. 31 mass shooting. He delivered the letters to a House Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety hearing in November at Odessa College.

“He worked hard, he asked for feedback from many different people,” Roth said. “That shows his openness to growing and learning and then what he can offer to the world, so I’m excited for him.”