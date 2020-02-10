  • February 10, 2020

Trustees to mull turnaround plans, hiring a principal - Odessa American: ECISD

Trustees to mull turnaround plans, hiring a principal

>> On the net

Posted: Monday, February 10, 2020 1:25 pm

Trustees to mull turnaround plans, hiring a principal

A review of campus turnaround plans, recognition of participants in the Aspiring Principals’ Academy and possible hiring of a principal for Burnet Elementary School are among the items on the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees meeting agenda.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the first-floor board meeting room of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

A presentation from Advanced Academic Services also is scheduled.

Turnaround plans for Bowie, Crockett and Wilson & Young middle schools will be presented, along with one for Burnet Elementary.

The plans must be reviewed and approved by the board to be submitted to the Texas Education Agency by March 2, supplemental agenda material said. 

The campus turnaround plans have been written to be implemented by each campus for the next 3 years if they are unable to earn the “Met Standard” designation, the agenda material said.  

On the Aspiring Principals’ Academy, the program was designed to promote leadership capacity in current educators who are interested in pursuing a campus administrative position, supplemental agenda material said.

There was an application process for the academy, and administrators chosen will commit to training sessions after hours to learn more about leadership. Assistant principals selected were: Jance Morris, assistant principal at Odessa High School; Hector Limon, assistant principal at Odessa High School; Thaddeus McCalister, assistant principal at Odessa High School; Senovio Ortiz, assistant principal at Crockett Middle School; Fallon McLane, assistant principal at San Jacinto Elementary; Jennifer Bizzell, assistant principal at Jordan Elementary; Paula Dannheim, assistant principal at Hays STEAM Academy; Christopher Hancock, dean of students at George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa; and Tiffany Rickman, assistant principal at Blackshear Magnet Elementary.

Stacy Johnson, executive director for leadership, said there has been one training session and the academy ends in June.

Posted in on Monday, February 10, 2020 1:25 pm.

