  • August 19, 2019

Smith takes on Pease as principal - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

Smith takes on Pease as principal

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> ECISD profile

Making the grade

A – George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa, Hays STEAM Academy Magnet, Reagan Elementary Magnet, Carver Early Education Center and Lamar Early Education Center.

 

B – OCTECHS, Falcon Early College High School (now named Odessa Collegiate Academy), Austin Montessori Magnet, San Jacinto Elementary, Fly Elementary and Buice Elementary.

 

C – Permian High School, Gale Pond Alamo STEAM Academy Magnet, Cameron Dual Language Elementary Magnet, Goliad Elementary, Gonzales Elementary, Milam Fine Arts Elementary Magnet, Blackshear Magnet Elementary, Jordan Elementary, Cavazos Elementary and West Elementary.

 

D – Odessa High School, Nimitz Middle School, Blanton Elementary, LBJ Elementary.

 

F – Bonham Middle School, Bowie Middle School, Crockett Middle School, Ector College Prep Academy, Wilson & Young Middle School, Burleson Elementary, Burnet Elementary, Dowling Elementary, Sam Houston Elementary, Ireland Elementary, Pease Elementary, Ross Elementary, Travis Elementary Magnet, Zavala Elementary Magnet, Noel Elementary and Downing Elementary.

Posted: Monday, August 19, 2019 6:30 pm

Smith takes on Pease as principal By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

Although Kamye Smith comes from a long line of educators, she started off with Child Protective Services for a decade before going into the field.

Now the new principal at Pease Elementary, she has taught in Midland and Odessa and been a campus curriculum facilitator and assistant principal. She has been with ECISD for almost 11 years.

A native of Crane, Smith went to Abilene Christian University where she was a feature twirler and then transferred to Midwestern State in Wichita Falls where she continued as a feature twirler.

“I always had a passion for kids and just their well being and showing them a broader future, so I wanted to go in and do something with children and families. I was raised by educators. My mother was a diagnostician and worked in special ed for a number of years in Crane. Then my father was a physical science teacher, a coach, “all kinds of things down in Crane,” she said.

Working for Child Protective Services, Smith said she found during her investigations when she would interview teachers they knew a lot about the students in their care and had made an investment in them.

“I decided I wanted to be a part of that and I decided to go through the alternative certification through Region 18 (Education Service Center) and that’s how I got my certification to become a teacher,” Smith said.

She enjoys being at the foundational level of students’ educational careers at the elementary level. Smith wanted to be a principal out of a love of children, wanting to invest in teachers, help them grow and make “us a great school and a great district.”

Smith said her background with CPS helps in her job.

“When I came into education, I thought well you’re just a teacher but like I said, through my years of CPS and just talking with teachers I saw that they were different. They were social workers, they were counselors, they were all those things. They were parents. They were the caretakers of them a lot of times in addition to educators, so I wanted to invest in that. I wanted to be a part of that. That’s where I see that education is more than just learning. It’s more than just that job. There are many hats to be worn,” Smith said.

Smith has been married to Odessa Police Department Lt. Darryl Smith for 16 years. They have six children together, plus two grandsons and one on the way.

“I’m blessed with many children and just in a job that is surrounded by kids,” she said.  

Pease is projected to have about 527 students in grades prekindergarten through second. In an interview in early August, Smith said there were 30 to 32 teachers and she had openings.

“I think that with the staff in their experience and their expertise and knowledge of the kids and what they can do on the campus, I think that we have a good foundation with them and that we have a good start for this year,” Smith said.

She said she hopes to instill a love of learning and rigor and build foundational skills for students to become lifelong learners.

Asked about the new district leadership, including Superintendent Scott Muri, she said she thinks they are fantastic. She also appreciates the set up with executive directors for elementary and secondary education that principals can contact directly when they need support.

“I think that they’re on the right path. … I think that this is the point where we’re going to move the district where we need to go. … They’re really listening to the campus leaders. They’re really listening to the teachers and the students and the community of where we need to go with education and I think the key people are in the right places to make that happen,” Smith said.

One of those executive directors of elementary education, Alicia Press, said Smith will do a wonderful job at Pease.

“And we’re excited for the future of Pease under her leadership,” Press said.

Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com

Reference Links

Posted in on Monday, August 19, 2019 6:30 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
95°
Humidity: 25%
Winds: SE at 15mph
Feels Like: 95°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 101°/Low 75°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 99°/Low 74°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 97°/Low 74°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]