Teen parent program adds incentives

With a view toward encouraging teen parents to earn good grades, have good attendance, volunteer service and participation in Teen Parent Related Services activities, an incentive program started this year.

Teens who participate will receive points that they can cash in every six weeks for achieving those goals.

To ensure the Teen Parent Related Services had incentives that would most benefit teen parents, the Education Foundation created a wish list on AmazonSmile of various items. Other lists are available to the public to support the Bookworms Literacy Program by purchasing books for the Bookworm Vending Machine and to help them place a Little Free Library at every campus in ECISD, Foundation Director Celeste Potter said in an email.

“There are still items on the list that the Teen Parent Related Services would like to have as part of its incentive program. A few items currently needed are diapers, high chairs, blankets, swings, and walkers,” Potter said.

“To support the students in ECISD, anyone is invited to view and donate items on our list by shopping on AmazonSmile and selecting the Ector County ISD Education Foundation as your preferred charity, then check out our Charity Lists. Items may be delivered directly to the Education Foundation when completing your purchase,” Potter added.

Rose Valderaz, coordinator of Teen Parent Related Services, said the program has always helped students with items they need. The program’s team of 10 works with all the secondary schools to ensure students’ attendance is maintained and they don’t drop out of school.

She and her staff will physically find students to make sure they get to class.

“… This year, we just actually added a point system for those that wanted to participate and challenge themselves to attend as many of our events as possible, and not just our events, but campus events — open house being one of those events,” Valderaz said

There are 75 to 100 teen parents in the program. Valderaz said there are three staff members at each high school, a counselor, specialist and case worker.

Specialists are in charge of the tutors, the homebound and also anything academic, such has if the student is behind on their credits.

“All of our staff is cross trained. We keep track of students. It’s so important. It’s just too important. They may not realize it, but they will,” Valderaz said.

Valderaz said students don’t have to participate in the point system.

“It’s a choice. We don’t want them to feel overwhelmed and pressured about anything. It’s always encouraging, encouraging, encouraging, encouraging,” she said.

Along with points earned for items they need or want, Valderaz said students learn when they attend the monthly parent meetings.

“They’re not just learning a lot, they’re bonding. We’re building those strong relationships that filter into the student,” Valderaz said.

Students see how much Teen Parent Related Services staff cares. For 2018-19, the graduation rate was 85 percent.

“It is so positive. The ones that have been faithfully attending all of these meetings, they received a certificate and you know we really highlight them and just show our appreciation to them,” Valderaz said.

Grandparents also attend the meetings and if they fall under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, they are still asked to bring someone with them. Bringing someone with them earns additional points.

“In the long run, it’s not so much about the points. It’s more about building the relationship and just having that time with each other,” Valderaz said.

Valderaz has said transportation is critical. Students are transported to and from doctor appointments and taken to school when needed. Zavala Elementary School has child care for teen parents.

She added that she is grateful for the district’s support.

“It is because of our child care that we are able to keep so many teen parents from dropping out of school and (increase) attendance,” Valderaz said in a previous article.