Students get real-life design experience

Students in Christina Kile’s horticulture class will have a chance to make their mark today at the Education Foundation concert featuring George Thorogood and the Destroyers.

The annual concert is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 17) at the Ector County Coliseum.

The Odessa Education Foundation raises money for teachers and children, Foundation President Jeff Woltz has said in a news release.

Kile said foundation Director Celeste Potter contacted her about students making arrangements for the concert. Fourteen students participated, Kile said.

“(Potter) thought it would be a really good idea for the kids to make them and put a picture of the with a business card, and that way, the donors can see who made the arrangements. On top of that, Black Tulip is doing arrangements for them, as well, so she wanted us to get in touch with Black Tulip …,” Kile said.

From there, she and Ed Salazar at Black Tulip started talking and Kile said it helped her figure out what type of design the Education Foundation would want for their concert.

“And it was really awesome because the kids got to experience being in a floral shop, hands on … and then also dealing with the material and seeing him (Salazar) deal with the material, as well,” Kile said. “We had a tour of the floral shop, which is really great because being a CTE program, you really want all the hands-on experiences that you can get for these kids. … I felt like some of them may even be more interested than when they started with the class after seeing … what really goes on.”

Odessa High School juniors Isaac Fierro and Stacy Grace, both 16, have been in the horticulture program for two years.

Fierro said the experience at Black Tulip was interesting. Kile said students in her course learn the basics so students can get certified.

“What we’re going to be doing is a round arrangement, but it’s more airy more exotic looking. They’re used to the basics of a round arrangement. Then when we go get certified, they’re used to just knowing the basic principles and all that so finding out at Black Tulip that you can take those principles and actually do something else with them was unique and interesting for them because that’s not what we normally do here,” Kile said.

Kile said Fierro is already level 1 certified in horticulture and will be going for level II this year. Grace is going for level 1.

“I thought it was very educational to learn arrangements in a different way, to see from a different person. I just thought it was very educational,” Grace said.

She noted that it would be good to get the program’s name out and “and I think it’s a good thing to share our program and how we do arrangements.”

Teacher’s aide Dawn Husted said the business cards on the arrangements will help people put a name with a face.

Kile noted that the students area always fundraising.

Kile said she hopes the partnership with Black Tulip is ongoing, but it was mainly just to do the centerpieces for the concert.

“But coming up we do have a change in the type of classes we’re going to offer and so when they become a senior in my pathway now, they can take practicum. In practicum, they go out into the workforce and get hands- on experience. That can be a greenhouse, which we have tons of them, … someplace like John’s Corner. Anything like that, or at Black Tulip, if he would be interested in doing something like that. I haven’t really talked to him about it, but that’s the idea of it for them to go out to an actual floral shop (or garden center), or anything they’d be interested in that would help them decide where they want to do the practicum,” Kile said.

Students can only participate in the practicum if they have gone four full years in the horticulture/floral pathway.

“It’s an ag umbrella. Then from ag, you have your animal science, your vet med and then you have your horticulture,” Kile said.

Students in the horticulture/floral pathway can earn an art credit from taking floral an a senior science credit if you take it your senior year, Kile said.

“Not many people know about that,” Kile said.

The science part would be called advanced flora and advanced plant soil.

Poinsettias have been planted for Christmas and the sale starts at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 2 and closes at 4 p.m. at the Greenhouse, 104 S. Grandview Ave.