PSAT boot camps coming up in July

Two virtual PSAT Boot Camps are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 7 and 8 and July 9 and 10.

Permian High School College and Career Advisor Jennifer Perkins said the free camps will offer preparation for the SAT and PSAT. Each group will have a maximum of 30 students.

Omega Loera, Advanced Academic Services director, said the deadline to register is June 25.

They will use either Zoom or Google Meets and Princeton Review will be the software. Participants will receive books and the teachers are Ray Mata, an Odessa High School International Baccalaureate teacher, and Tracy Gomez, a Princeton Review teacher.

“To me, it’s a really good opportunity for kids that are incoming juniors because they’ll be taking PSAT/NMSQT, which is that National Merit qualifying test, in October. So for current sophomores that are going to be juniors, that’s who they’re targeting but they’re opening it up to any upcoming junior or senior,” Perkins said.

If students score high enough on the test, they are eligible for National Merit scholarships. Perkins said that qualifying test will take place Oct. 14.

“I see the dollar benefit in it as we’ve had a National Merit finalist and a semi finalist before in the past. These students received full-ride scholarships,” Perkins said.

With the SAT as well, there are scholarship opportunities tied to that down the road.

“If we’re going to provide a free prep service, if I were a student I would definitely take advantage of that for … the possible money factor (for) going into college,” Perkins said.

Perkins said educators want more students to be recognized in the National Merit Scholarship program.

“But you can only do that if your PSAT/NMSQT qualifying score is competitive among millions of other students out there testing,” Perkins said.

“These scores are important when it comes to scholarships. One thing we can’t seem to get our students and parents to buy into is the importance of the test. They see it just as another test. It’s not just another test. Not only are we providing the PSAT/NMSQT, these same group of seniors came back this past March before the world came to an end and we provided them an opportunity to take the SAT, so TEA is now paying for every junior or senior to take the SAT while they’re in high school,” she added.

The district also offers a one-semester SAT prep course during the year at Odessa High and Permian.

“We highly recommend students take that course and it is taught on campus, so if students want to register or change their schedule to take the course they need to contact their school counselors to do that,” Perkins said.

“It’s an important opportunity that we’re providing for students in this desperate time of economic disaster,” she added. “We want our students to understand that this is an opportunity for you to really focus on getting prepared to take the SAT in the upcoming school year. We still don’t know what that looks like for College Board. I think we’re all kind of waiting to see what happens in the next month or so, but we have been told if we don’t open school back up traditionally that there would be opportunities for students to take SAT online. We got a good taste of that this past May we tested AP (Advanced Placement) kids online.”

If students or parents have questions, Perkins said there is a lot of information on the College Board website.

If students want to register for the first come, first served boot camp, they may call Advanced Academic Services at 432-456-8819.