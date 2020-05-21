Times, dates and links to watch ECISD's virtual graduations

An Ector County Independent School District issued a press release that detailed virtual graduation ceremonies are available to those who want to watch.

School leaders reportedly worked with Herff Jones to produce a pre-recorded commencement that will air on the day and time that each school’s ceremony was originally scheduled.

Student speeches, principal speeches and the superintendent’s ‘turning of the tassel’ are all part of the virtual events, the press release stated.

Here are the school's times, date and links for virtual graduations:

>> Odessa Collegiate Academy, 10 a.m. Friday, https://odessa-collegiate.stageclip.com/

>> OCTECHS, noon Friday, https://odessa-ctec-hs.stageclip.com/

>> New Tech Odessa, 2 p.m. Friday, https://new-tech-odessa.stageclip.com/

>> Permian High School, 8:30 p.m. Friday, https://permian-hs.stageclip.com/

>> Odessa High School, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, https://odessa-hs.stageclip.com/