25 musicians qualify for state solo and ensemble

Some 25 Ector County ISD musicians have qualified for Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest this summer.

The contest, held at University of Texas at Austin and under the University Interscholastic League, will take place May 30 and June 1, the website said.

Twenty students from Permian and five from Odessa High School qualified, although not all said they are going to state. The qualifying competition was held at Odessa College.

Arwen Weaks, a senior violinist at Permian, said this was her fourth time making a 1 and the third time she is going to state.

“I have a lot of preparation I still have to do, but it would be a really cool thing if I could get my third 1 at state, so that’s what I’m working toward. I had to get my last 1 with a fever. I was really nervous and I was glad I pulled it through,” Weaks said.

Weaks said she plans to practice her solo and work with her private lesson teachers.

“I probably am going to spend an hour a day on my solo until state comes,” she said.

Abigail Glasscock, a senior violin player, Angela Legaspi, also a senior violin player, Dallas Swindle, a senior who plays double bass, and Halie Douglas, a senior harp player, all qualified.

Douglas said she has made 1’s every year, but this year she felt “really confident in myself.” She doesn’t plan to attend the state contest.

Legaspi said earning state qualification was especially fun this year because her ensemble decided to play a tango, which isn’t typical. Her quartet included musicians from PHS and had a first violin, second violin, viola and cello.

Swindle said he’s not going to Austin this summer, but he said it’s a cool accomplishment.

“This is the hardest I’ve ever done. This is my first time getting a first on a first division solo,” he said.

Permian Orchestra Director Todd Berridge said the number of students who qualified for state this year is phenomenal. He said he thinks San Angelo Central had 21 qualify.

He noted that the students choose their own ensembles and practice on their own.

“But just the fact that these kids can play at that high, advanced level. I think the kids are doing a wonderful job and this is stuff that I don’t do. They touch this on their own; the private lesson teachers; their determination; their will to get as good as they can. That’s what solo and ensemble is,” Berridge said.

“You get a 1 at state, that means you are the top 10 percent in the entire state. The norm is a two or a three, second or third division. Only the top 10 percent of 20,000 kids that go down there get a first division. They do not dole them out. We’ve had 1 kid the past three years go down there and get a first division and an ensemble get a first division, so these kids are rocking and rolling at a great rate,” Berridge added.

At OHS, seniors Evan Haley, a viola player, Raul Nevarez, who plays violin, Alexis Ruiz, a violin player, and Isabel Torres, a cello player, all qualified for state and are going.

“I kind of expected us to (make state), because no offense, we actually did pretty good,” Haley said.

Ruiz said they practiced over and over so they really know their parts.

“I practiced at least individually with everyone at least once, so we kind of got to see how our parts fit into each other in a more intimate setting so I think it was just kind of paying back the work that we put in. I think we’re all happy to hear that,” Haley said.

Although they did well, Haley said there are some areas they can improve on.

“You can always do better, as anyone in the music world knows. You can always practice some more,” Haley said. “I think playing individually is different than playing in a group. I feel like playing in a group you’re just a lot more relaxed. I think we can rely on each other for at least calming nerves … “

OHS Orchestra Director Jaclyn Hastings had nothing but praise for her students.

“These kids are really awesome. They’re super hard workers. They’re very dedicated and it’s been a long time coming for them. They’ve been working really, really hard and I’m really proud of them for how far that they’ve come and the goal that they’ve achieved so they’re just great kids …” Hastings said.

“They’re all my principal players for a lot of things. That’s the leadership we have every day at Odessa High, so it’s kind of awesome,” she added.