Charges dropped against former principal

Charged with a Class A misdemeanor of failure to report in violation of a section under the Texas Family Code, Voss was booked into the Ector County Detention Center Feb. 26, 2019, and released that day on a $1,000 surety bond. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by up to a year in the county jail and up to a $4,000 fine, or both.

County Attorney Dusty Gallivan stated in a text message that she completed her settlement agreement with ECISD so the charge was dropped. A compromise and settlement agreement was reached in July 2019 between ECISD and Voss’ Texas State Teachers Association attorney, but it was contingent on the county attorney dismissing the charges against her “with prejudice.” It had her retiring effective Jan. 31, 2020.

Voss was represented by John Green and Michael McLeaish. The case was dismissed in February.