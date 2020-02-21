Special delivery: Books for kids

Blackshear Elementary Magnet School was the first stop. A group of students cut the ribbon with representatives from XTO, the Education Foundation and Ector County Independent School District and other entities on hand.

Other campuses set to get machines were LBJ, Gonzales, Murry Fly and Barbara Jordan elementary schools, said Courtney Wardlaw, public and government affairs advisor at XTO. Through the Bookworms program, all ECISD students in grades prekindergarten and first receive a new book every month to take home and keep, Foundation Director Celeste Potter said.

“This is a way for our older students to be involved in the program and to receive a book. This machine works on gold tokens. The school will determine how tokens will be awarded at the campus and it can vary from school to school, but the kids will have the opportunity to earn gold coins that they can then use at the machine,” Potter said.

As with the Bookworms program, the books that they get from the vending machines are theirs to keep.

The machine works on tokens and the schools will determine how the tokens are awarded.

“We are so thrilled to partner with ECISD and the Education Foundation of Odessa for this Bookworms vending machine. We think this is a great, innovative way for students to get excited about reading, and as Celeste said, for the second, third, fourth and fifth graders at the elementary schools to be able to receive a book to take home to put in their home collection. The research has shown that students that have a home library are more successful in their academics and their literacy rate is also higher. So we’re thrilled to participate on behalf of XTO Energy for the students of Ector County,” Wardlaw said.

Jaime Miller, ECISD director of literacy, said students also have a greater chance of graduating from high school if they have a home library.

“Part of the literacy department’s goal is to get books in kids’ hands, so this is wonderful for us to get books in all of our students’ hands. They can go home. They can read these books to their parents, their grandparents, to their brothers and their sisters, their dogs, their cats and then they’re going to have a greater vocabulary coming back to school,” Miller said.

“We know that between 0 and 4 we have a 30 million word gap, so we also hope these students will take these books home and share them with their brothers and sisters who are not in school yet. This is going to really enhance what the literacy department is trying to do for the district and we’re very grateful to XTO and to the Education Foundation for helping to make this happen,” Miller added.

Brothers Lucas Rembecki and Draven Cherry, both 11-year-old fifth-graders, were two of the first students to choose books from the vending machine. Both chose a Storm Runners book.

“I think the book vending machine is a way where kids can get rewarded with books and the books also help people with their knowledge. It can help them learn new things,” Rembecki said.

He added: “I love to read because I just do.”

Cherry said the vending machine will give people an opportunity to learn to read.

“So if someone doesn’t know how to read, they can bring a book home and they will know how to read,” he said.

Wardlaw said the machine costs about $4,000, plus the books to fill them. Potter said each machine holds up to 20 titles and then 10 deep. The extra books are in the school offices.

She added that XTO purchased a variety of books for all students.

Wardlaw said each campus is handling vending machine access differently.

Blackshear Principal Valerie Rivera said criteria to obtain books will be set weekly.

“It could be a character (education) trait, such as the most responsible student in the class, or it could be like on Istation growth, which student made the most Istation growth for the month. Teachers get one point a week and whatever the criteria is, they hand it to that student who made the most growth or who met the character ed trait,” Rivera said.

She added that they are excited about having a Bookworms vending machine on campus. Rivera said about 73 percent of Blackshear’s students are considered economically disadvantaged.

“We actually saw it on Facebook back in April, so we’re very fortunate to get one. It’s great because not only do they get to earn a book, they get to take the book home and build their own home library, so it’s a great opportunity for them,” Rivera added.