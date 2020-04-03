ECISD program picks up a trademark

ECISD student researchers involved in the project help progress science forward by analyzing data and contributing to research for stem cell growth, differentiation, and communication, as well as bioengineering, information from the PICK Education website said. Any scientifically significant contribution to the research will be credited and acknowledged in future research journal publications, the site said.

“The process to go through the trademark for us took … about a year and the idea behind it is to retain the brand for ECISD as we go forward with a very novel program and a very novel approach to education and so you secure that language through the trademark,” Chief Innovation Officer Jason Osborne said.

In this case, he said, they’re using Project STEM Cell.

“It kind of has a double meaning to us. It’s STEM education, but we’re doing stem cell research and working in partnership with Tulane Medical campus,” Osborne said.

He added that the first use of this partnership and branding was in the career and technical education bioengineering classroom headed up by Christina Portillo.

“Students were looking at real stem cell data and there were collaborations with Tulane via (Skype) with students, so they can see what they were working and how it affects human research and what stem cell research means for say diseases like Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease. How can we rewire a brain? How do we use stem cells with tissue engineering and that’s something that is an active program at Tulane medical where Dr. Bruce Bunnell is overseeing tissue engineering to regenerate organs and what does that look like going into the future?” Osborne said.

“When we think of a trademark and we think of branding this for future publications, which I foresee definitely happening, I would love to see our students as co-authors and teachers as co-authors on publications that are making medical advances in stem cell research … in those publications. We can tie it back to the Project STEM Cell program that we initiated here at ECISD,” he added.

With students learning remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, Osborne said his department is looking at distance learning possibilities.

“… It’s amazing the things that are coming out of our district. There’s people around the state that are watching us right now in awe because of the things that are happening. Dr. Muri is such a great driver in that process. He’s been an amazing superintendent,” Osborne said.

Having innovation learning available at home, Osborne said, would be a good stimulus to create interaction between children and parents.

On a separate item, Osborne said the TEDx Optimist Park event set for May 1 at Odessa College has been canceled.