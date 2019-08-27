ECISD sends 4 to all-state convention

Four Ector County ISD students spent a bit of their summer as part of the Texas Choral Directors Association Honor Choir.

The middle school students included Matthew Rojo and Victoria Carrillo from Crocket Middle School; Kendra Burton from Nimitz Middle School; and Erica Jeanne Morales from Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School.

Executive Director of Fine Arts Aaron Hawley said it used to be called the honor choir and ECISD usually has two to four students recognized every other year.

“… We have strong fine arts. It takes extra effort by the director and the students to prepare the music. Then they have to submit an audition …,” Hawley said.

“I think this was a real good year. To have four, it’s really good. Then three different schools were involved. Sometimes you find that one school is more focused on it, but to have three of the six middle schools participating that’s really good, so hopefully we can take that success and just build upon it,” he added.

Students selected go to San Antonio, in this case from July 25-27 and they rehearse.

“It’s kind of like a summer trip,” Hawley said. “They go with their parents and then their choir directors go as well and they have multiple days of practice. Then they have one major concert in front of a couple thousand choir directors, so it’s a big honor but it’s also quite a bit of responsibility because anytime you’re going to sing in front of hundreds and hundreds of choir directors then it’s quite intimidating, especially as a middle school student. … Intimidating, but also exciting because you’re singing in front of people who know what they’re doing.”

It takes several weeks to prepare and practice and get into the choir. Once they are in, they get more music to learn, Hawley said.

“Over the course of the summer, I know that some of the choir directors worked to help prepare their students and each of them did it in a slightly different way. When they get there that Thursday and Friday, there are hours of rehearsals. There’s excitement in that — to be around at least 100 other students who really care about music is exciting and they learn a lot. Especially since this is middle school it, tends to kind of change their path of life … just to recognize that fine arts can really impact lives,” Hawley said.

Morales, a 13-year-old eighth-grader at Wilson & Young, has been in choir for four years all together, including this year.

“I felt honored to come and support my choir because I was the only one. I felt that I could represent my choir and … Ms. Guerra,” Morales said.

Alyssa Guerra is the school’s choir director.

Morales said the experience at all state, although she was reluctant to use the word, was awesome.

“Everybody was so talented there. It was amazing. The choir director that taught us, he’s like the best in the nation told us things that I would never think about and now that I can use in regular choir and in the future,” Morales said.

She added that she feels working with Guerra helped her earn all-state honors.

Guerra said the number of students from Texas that auditioned was huge. She said Morales had to sing a scale and “My Country Tis of Thee.”

“Erica was just a seventh grader last year, so she was auditioning against a vast majority of eighth graders and for us to have anybody selected, especially a hard working seventh grader, was a huge honor for us and we are very proud of her,” Guerra said.

At the convention, Morales said they had to learn six songs, two of which were in a foreign language.

“That was some difficult music,” Morales said.

Heading to Odessa High School next year, Morales said she’s going into the International Baccalaureate program and hopes to join the choir.

“I think being at all state allowed me to meet new people and learn from how they sing and add it to my singing. Then I can also share with my peers and my friends because I went there …,” Morales said.

Guerra added that Wilson & Young is “super proud” of Morales.

“… I can’t wait for her to talk to her friends about the experience and share because they haven’t gotten to do that, so to just be able to share being in one room with 200 of the most talented middle school singers, to have that experience and share it is awesome,” Guerra said.