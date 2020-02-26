FAFSA meeting Monday

Permian High School has rescheduled a parent meeting to fill out their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 2 in the PHS cafeteria.
Posted: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 4:48 pm
Posted in ECISD on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 4:48 pm.
