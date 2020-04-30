ECISD opening daycare center to medical personnel

Weeks after announcing it, Ector County ISD will begin offering daycare for the local medical community at Zavala Elementary School starting May 6.

A walk-through for the facility was held for media Thursday. The operation will serve children ages 0 to 13, but in two separate areas of the campus, located at 1201 Clifford St. The ultimate capacity is 306, but for now it is starting with 32 students, Assistant Superintendent of Student and School Support Alicia Syverson said.

The daycare center will run through June 26.

Syverson said ECISD is excited to provide this opportunity to the medical community.

“We know how important it is during this time for them to be able to go to work every day and not worry about” their children being taken care of, Syverson said.

“They serve us daily and this is our opportunity to serve them as well so we’re just excited about providing this opportunity,” Syverson added.

The goal was to serve the medical community first.

“We will continue to add staff as the need grows and that need would also include opening up to first responders. Right now, we are only staffed for the students that we have collected intake packets for. And that’s 32 children,” Syverson said.

She added that she couldn’t say enough about the help State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, provided.

“He was very instrumental in helping get this off the ground just by removing barriers for us. We’re very, very thankful to the support he was able to give,” Syverson said.

Paula Dannheim, director of daycare and assistant principal at Hays STEAM Academy, said everyone will be given gloves and masks when they enter the daycare center.

“Everybody is expected to wear at least the mask all day while they’re in the facility. If they choose not to wear the gloves, then they have to continually wash their hands and disinfect,” Dannheim said.

The students are expected to have parent-provided masks.

Every room will have nine students and one adult, Dannheim said.

The campus has a license for 140 children age 0 to 10 during normal school operations and Center Director Sylvia Duran said the school usually serves children of teen mothers and ECISD staff.

ECISD schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the school closure, the normal operation has also ceased. Once we are no longer needed to provide services for the hospital employees then of course we will go back to our regular operation,” Duran said.

Everyone is on board and ready to start, she said. She added that it will be staffed by 18 people to begin with, and if needed, it will increase to 86.

Dannheim said everyone who will be working at Zavala is volunteering.

The cafeteria will be used as one play area and the toys are socially distanced. Students will get breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack.

Duran said the students will eat in their classrooms. Dannheim said social distance will be maintained with nine children and one adult per classroom.

At this point, the facility will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There are two custodians on a shift in the morning and they will disinfect and once the morning ends they will disinfect everything that was used and the classrooms. Then there are three custodians in the evening who will do the same.

“We’ve got things — manipulatives and different things for the morning and different things for afternoon. And in between, they’ll be disinfecting,” Dannheim said.

She added that the district is ready to serve the community.

“We’re happy to support our healthcare workers,” Dannheim said.

Medical Center Health System President and CEO Russell Tippin said it’s important for everyone to support each other during these uncertain times.

“We are thankful to have a school district that leads by example in times of need to show they not only care for the needs of their students, but of the entire Permian Basin community. This partnership allows our health care workers peace of mind knowing their children are being well taken care of as they help battle COVID-19,” Tippin said in an email.

As of early afternoon Thursday, the Ector County website said there were 78 confirmed cases of coronavirus and three additional ones are probable bringing the total to 81.

Duran said the county has not met the curve yet, so once the county does that, “I’m sure we’ll hit capacity.”

There will be three hours of instruction so students can work on material from their home campus. Every campus typically has three or four computers so students will be able to use those and are allowed to bring a device from home.

“Then when mom and dad get off work, they’re not having to go home and do homework. It’s already taken care of so we’re trying to support them in that way also. I know that’s been a huge issue with them working long hours and then having to go home and help with homework, so we’re hoping to relieve that burden as well,” Dannheim said.

“We’ve also got PE, music, art fit into the schedule,” Dannheim added. “There will be a lot of outside play with sidewalk chalk. The PE coach at this campus was happy to open up her storage closet and let us have access to all of the PE equipment if we needed it. Then after every class rotates through that PE, they’ll wipe down the supplies.”

Erin Reddell, assistant principal at Zavala, said there are some things planned for the older children.

“For example, we have a garden area that they can actually garden and do some fun stuff. It’s not going to be structured like a regular school day,” Reddell said.

Like the other ECISD campuses, Zavala teachers have been teaching remotely.

“All our teachers are heavily into Google Meets. They meet with their students twice a day on Google Meets. They have a morning session and an afternoon session,” Reddell said.

She added that this form of teaching is new to most of the teachers.

“But they have embraced it. They desperately miss their kids. They would rather be in the classroom teaching with them there,” Reddell said.

Syverson said they want the daycare service to be fun but safe.

“We want this to feel as much like a camp as possible and hopefully take the kids’ minds off of the things they’re experiencing at home, as well, with their parents on the front lines. We want this to be a positive experience.”

She added that they will have access to certified nursing assistants to serve students’ health needs.

“If we see a need for any of our counselors, our counselors and our social workers are always available to help students, families and our community,” Syverson said.

The number to reach a counselor is 456-HELP (4357).