Odessa mom proud of her grad

Ivory Carter Jr. will be one of the hundreds of graduates from Permian High School — officially — on Friday.

But back in August 2012, that might not have seemed possible. Almost eight years ago, Carter, now 17, was playing at a friend’s house in south Odessa. He followed a lizard through a gap in the cinderblocks along the base of the house and had an asthma attack.

He was flown to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock after being pulled out from the home at 311 Patterson Ave. He was unresponsive and not breathing, according to an Odessa American article from August 2012.

His mother, Latisha Green said she called out to Ivory and called 911. “His dad came back and pulled him out from under the house,” she said.

Green said Carter was in a coma for a month.

She said she’s really excited about Carter’s graduation. Green recently purchased two yard signs with his photo for his room and the window of their apartment.

His room is decorated with posters of superheroes like Spider-Man. Green said his favorite is Blade.

“I’m really excited. I really am,” Green said. “We’ve made it this far. We’ve been through a lot. I’ve been right there with him. He’s a strong boy. I know that. He doesn’t talk. He tries to, but he doesn’t talk; not yet.”

Carter, who is wheelchair bound, attends school for about an hour every day taught by homebound teachers with Ector County ISD. He has nurses who care for him while Green is at work at Aramark, which provides food service, facilities and uniform services to hospitals, universities, school districts, stadiums and other businesses around the world, its website said.

Green said her son really likes his teacher.

“He tried to sit up the other day trying to see her. He lifted his whole back up,” Green said.

“He is doing a lot better than he did last year. He can move everything,” she added. “He’s a lot more awake than you think. He listens to everything.”

Green said Carter has adapted to remote learning well.

“He does have a schedule that he goes by. You have to be around him to see all of that. It’s not something that you can just talk about. You have to be here to see what he does.”

As for future plans, Green said she doesn’t know yet what those will include.

She wants to get a house soon with a yard so she can have him outside while she gardens.

“I’m a mother,” Green said. “Even without any money, I’m going to take care of him. …”

Lynda Rhodes-Tucker, interim director for special services, congratulated Carter on his achievement.

“ECISD offers a wide variety of educational services and our staff serves all students regardless of need. We all love seeing our students succeed and we celebrate their successes and accomplishments right along with them. I would like to congratulate Ivory as well as his family for this outstanding achievement!” Rhodes-Tucker said in an email.