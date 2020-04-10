PHS senior balances school, work

Not only is Permian High School senior Krisephanie Chavez trying to adjust to online learning, but she’s working to help support her family.

Chavez, a self checkout clerk at Walmart, did not expect to spend her last high school year this way. She has been working at the store since July.

A student in the Permian AVID program, Chavez plans to attend University of Texas Permian Basin, earn a criminology degree and later go to law school to become an attorney after high school. The mission of AVID is to close the achievement gap by preparing all students for college readiness and success in a global society.

Asked how remote learning is going for her, Chavez said it’s “kicking my butt.”

“Online school is not for me. … I’m not enjoying it,” she said.

She added that she had worked 35 hours one week and was expecting to work 29 the next because the store is cutting people’s hours. Right now, Chavez said she and her older brother are helping support her family due to layoffs as a result of coronavirus.

She has three siblings.

At first, she said, the store was “crazy” and then they started limiting the number of people coming into Walmart, which was helpful.

Ana Guerra, a freshman at University of Texas Permian Basin studying child and family studies, is a part-time cashier at HEB on 42nd Street.

“It’s been complicated,” Guerra said of trying to juggle work and school.

The Permian High School graduate also has two younger siblings and is the only one in her family working at the moment.

“I like my job. They have been working with me as much as much as they can so I can do my school work,” but Guerra said there are still many assignments that she might not get to or forget to turn in.

She added that she has been lucky that the instructors have been working with her.

“It’s just been hard for me to manage my time. I’m so used to being able to go to work go to school. I have my schedule,” Guerra said.

She notes that it’s not just her that’s struggling and online learning is kind of like teaching yourself.

PHS AVID Coordinator Robyn Hernandez-Flores said it’s been a big transition for students to go from in-person to online instruction.

“It does give them a little bit of flexibility where they’re able to turn in their assignments. They do have due dates on their assignments, but that student in particular hasn’t missed a deadline and she’s working like she’s working,” Hernandez-Flores said.

“They’re going from the high school that has never been online. They’re familiar with the Google classrooms and things like that, but they’re not having instruction from a teacher. They’re not having that and the teachers are doing everything they can to support — Zoom meetings and Google Classroom updates and announcements. So it’s very different from them sitting in a classroom every day, gaining that instruction for these students that are working and working and working because it’s a necessity for them. By the time they get home from work they have six, seven classes that they still need to take care of,” Hernandez-Flores said.

“Not only do they need to take care of it, but they need to basically in essence they need to teach themselves that content and so it’s difficult and my heart goes out to them. I know we’re all here to support them and we’re trying our best to make sure that they have that support because we have set up several help desk options and things like that and we are trying to support the parents. But still for our students that are working all day, when they come home it’s not a matter of they don’t have support it’s a matter of time. They’ve kind of been thrust in this adult world and that’s kind of what I think. But they’re good kids. They’re working and they’re keeping up with work as best they can, but that’s something that I have seen a trend in. Our students seem to be working more, especially our kids at the grocery stores. They go in every day to try to keep up with the demand of the community and I think that’s something that people are failing to realize is a lot of these workers at the grocery stores, they’re kids. They’re risking themselves. They’re still going into work. They’re stocking shelves overnight. They’re stocking shelves as the product is being taken off of the shelves. They’re restocking to try to get that stuff out to us and they’re 16, 17, 18 years old and they’re still students,” she said.