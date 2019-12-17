  • December 17, 2019

Teachers expanding neuroscience studies in ECISD - Odessa American: ECISD

Teachers expanding neuroscience studies in ECISD

Posted: Tuesday, December 17, 2019 4:24 pm

Teachers expanding neuroscience studies in ECISD

A group of educators from Ector County ISD recently got a chance to attend a training workshop with Backyard Brains Do-It-Yourself Neuroscience in Ann Arbor, Mich.

With the training, the teachers can bring real-world, inquiry-based learning to students, a news release said.

ECISD will be adding a new high school course in neuroscience for the 2020-2021 school year and George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa will be the first school offering the course.

From designing a neuroprosthetic and performing circuit surgery on cockroaches to electrical experiments with plants, teachers were able to get their hands on opportunities for students to become a neuroscientist in the classroom. This professional learning workshop was coordinated through the ECISD Innovation Department and its PICK Education program.

Chevron and the Education Foundation of Odessa funded the training, which allowed teachers to take a deep dive into neuroscience electrophysiology experiments and programming.

