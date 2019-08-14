  • August 14, 2019

Ector Success Academy board meets Thursday - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

Ector Success Academy board meets Thursday

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, August 14, 2019 4:59 pm

Ector Success Academy board meets Thursday Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The board of directors of the Ector Success Academy Network will meet at 6 p.m.Thursday in room 137 Ector College Prep Success Academy, 809 W. Clements St.

The board will discuss the 2019-2020 education plan and STAAR results.

The board also will discuss a meeting with the Texas Education Agency Director of Systems and Support and Innovation Joe Siedlecki.

They also will consider 2019-2020 consultants: Schulman, Lopez Hoffer and Adelstein, $25,000; Johnson, Miller & Co. CPAs, $25,000; Wilda Storm and Associates, $300,000; David Winter, $60,000; Roy Garcia, $50,000; Tom Crowe, $40,000; Dr. Marc Lauchbaum, $40,000; Empower, $50,000; and Tena Gonzalez, $36,000.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 4:59 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
95°
Humidity: 31%
Winds: E at 12mph
Feels Like: 97°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 96°/Low 73°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 99°/Low 75°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

friday

weather
High 101°/Low 78°
Plenty of sun. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the upper 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]