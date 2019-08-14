Ector Success Academy board meets Thursday

The board of directors of the Ector Success Academy Network will meet at 6 p.m.Thursday in room 137 Ector College Prep Success Academy, 809 W. Clements St.

The board will discuss the 2019-2020 education plan and STAAR results.

The board also will discuss a meeting with the Texas Education Agency Director of Systems and Support and Innovation Joe Siedlecki.

They also will consider 2019-2020 consultants: Schulman, Lopez Hoffer and Adelstein, $25,000; Johnson, Miller & Co. CPAs, $25,000; Wilda Storm and Associates, $300,000; David Winter, $60,000; Roy Garcia, $50,000; Tom Crowe, $40,000; Dr. Marc Lauchbaum, $40,000; Empower, $50,000; and Tena Gonzalez, $36,000.