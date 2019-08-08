YouTube star buys Ireland teacher supplies

Ireland Elementary School second grade teacher Irma Morales has become a celebrity.

Recently, her Amazon wish list, valued at about $800, was fulfilled by YouTube star Jeffree Star, who is founder and owner of Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

Morales taught fourth grade at Noel Elementary School last year and this is her second year with Ector County ISD.

“I had an Amazon wish list that I’ve had for a while and I had made it public and I shared it on my Facebook to some friends and then I posted it on Twitter and I was like I guess I’ll tag some YouTubers that I watch because I watch a lot of YouTube. One of my favorite ones is Jeffree Star, so I tagged him on Friday and he never responded to me. On Saturday, I tagged him again. I just retweeted it and tagged him and then within those five minutes he answered me back like, ‘Hey, I bought everything for you,’” Morales said.

The items Star bought for Morales are a classroom rug, five or six colorful stools, pencils, sharpeners, a calendar set and a lot of books like “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” and “Captain Underpants.”

“… Whenever it happened those couple of minutes are just a blur. I can’t even remember because I had talked to my fiancé on the phone about it … but I don’t remember our conversation because I was so full of adrenalin and I was freaking out,” Morales said.

Courtney Jones, an elementary school teacher in Texas, started one of the first Clear the List Facebook groups.

“It started with one Facebook group on July 1st, but has since blown up on Twitter! It is a place for teachers to meet each other, support each other, and let the public know we need assistance,” Jones said in an email.

Jones said there are more than 200,000 teachers involved and the movement will continue year round “and we will have big movements around summer!”

“I am blown away by the response! I am so glad that we are advocating for ourselves and impacting the public perception and knowledge of some of the details of our jobs,” Jones wrote.

Along with Star, other celebrities like Khloe Kardashian and musician Casey Donahew have joined in.

Morales said she got a private message from Star following his gift and personalized note cards have come with his purchases wishing her a great school year.

She added that she never thought something like this would happen in her life.

“I had seen a lot of it on Twitter and Facebook and I saw all the hashtags and I saw all the teachers with their wish lists.”

Morales noted that teachers often buy things for their classrooms. On Wednesday, she drove to Mardel’s in Midland to pick up some items because she realized she needed them as she was setting up her classroom.

“We get the bare necessities from our school and some schools they give them a budget and say OK you have $100; go buy whatever you need for your class. But … as you’re like making your class you realize, ‘Oh, I need this I need this,’ so you just go and buy it. I don’t even think twice. I just say, ‘Oh, my class needs a new set of binders; I’m going to go get it. It’s not even a second thought to me, I just go and buy it. Even when I go to the store, like grocery shopping or whatever, I look around and I’m like, ‘Oh you know, I would use this for my class so I buy it,’” Morales said.

Morales grew up in Del Rio, earned her bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary skills from Angelo State University and moved to Odessa with her fiancé about two years ago. He’s a welder.

She said her hometown paper put her Clear the List achievement on their front page.

Morales said she’s not sure she’ll try again next year.

“I feel like I just got lucky; I just got really lucky,” she said.