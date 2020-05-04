Ireland teachers making masks

Two Ireland Elementary School teachers are putting their sewing skills to work to make masks for first responders and medical professionals.

Cara Shephard teaches music to kindergarten through sixth grade students and Angelle Mundia teaches fourth grade reading and writing. Both are longtime sewers with Mundia previously being a costume designer for theater, film and dance before moving to Odessa.

Shephard had a couple of friends who posted on Facebook that they were making masks for family members who work at Midland Memorial Hospital so she started with those and made 12 to 15. As of the beginning of the week of April 20, Shephard said she had made 60 to 70 masks.

After that, word spread whether through social media or by word of mouth.

“Typically, I’ve done blankets and burp cloths — things for babies and whatnot, for gifts and small kids. I made a couple of T-shirt quilts; things here and there. My mom is an avid sewer, so she taught me and my sisters … It’s a hobby I’ve had, aside from teaching, that I enjoy doing,” Shephard said.

She sent a few masks for family in San Antonio and some to nurses in San Antonio that she went to high school with.

“But everyone else is here in the Midland-Odessa area that they’ve been donated to,” she said.

Most hers are print masks, which she hopes cheer people up.

“I had a wide selection of scraps and whatnot from making burp cloths and baby blankets and things over the years. That’s just kind of what I started with, with my scraps first and then I started using some of my bigger pieces that I had from old bulletin boards in the classroom that I ended up not using, or things that I wound up with over time either from my sisters’ or my mother’s stashes — fabric we’ve exchanged. But most of mine have been patterns of some kind,” Shephard said.

She has gotten feedback on social media from people saying thank you, they appreciate her and that they’re going to pay it forward like she has.

Shephard said it’s nice to see her good deeds in action and she never thought she would be using her sewing skills for this purpose.

“Never in a million years,” she said. “It just started out the end of spring break, or maybe the weekend after when all this came out. I thought I better get some elastic and make some for my husband and my daughter and any of my immediate family that needs them and it kind of took off from there.”

Mudia started making masks April 3. Her sister is a doctor in Baton Rouge and after talking with her Mundia said felt for what the medical professionals are going through right now.

She and Shephard live north of Odessa and they have a neighborhood Facebook page.

On night, she saw a post from nurses in the neighborhood asking if anybody had any masks, if they had any spare masks or if they knew anyone that could sew.

“So I reached out to a few on private message and said that I can sew and I’ll make you some and it just kept popping up on my feed. So I put a post on the main page for our neighborhood, just saying hey I can sew. I’ll be willing to make masks for medical professionals, or first responders. Just let me know if you need any,” Mundia said.

That was at 11:30 p.m. on a Friday night and she wasn’t expecting to get anymore than five or 10 responses.

“… My phone didn’t stop beeping until the next morning and I had 80-something orders for people wanting two, for people wanting 50 to give to all their employees. Most of them were asking if they could pay and stuff. I said no, if you’re a medical professional or a first responder I really do want to donate to you, so I gave them at least two so they would be able to wash them in between uses. And then for general public, I said I would accept $5 each just to help me cover the fabric costs and stuff,” Mundia said.

In a matter of 16 days, she made 478 masks.

“Obviously, we’re still teaching and I have a toddler and a 10-year old, so I was working after the kids went to bed so I haven’t been asleep before midnight since the beginning of April,” she said.

With all she’s been handling, Mundia said she doesn’t know how good a wife and mother she’s been the past couple of weeks, but her husband said he’s proud of her.

“We’re just going to get through this time at the moment, and hopefully, this period of our life will pass for everybody. I felt like it was something that I needed to do, especially with my sister being a doctor and these people putting their lives on the line for our whole community. I have a skill set that they need and I can’t say no. It’s kind of what I feel like,” she added.

“This whole situation is just unbelievable. I keep joking with my friends like I’m waiting for the zombies to pop out any moment now because this is how every zombie movie starts. But you feel helpless and I think, especially being a teacher. When we were told we couldn’t go back to our classrooms and we’re trying to do this virtual learning and you’re posting videos, you’re doing live chats, you’re doing all this stuff. At least I still felt helpless like I wasn’t able to do what I wanted to do for my kids and this just gave me something to do that made me feel like I was doing something good for our community,” Mundia said.