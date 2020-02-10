  • February 10, 2020

Administrator goes to National Supts. Academy - Odessa American: ECISD

Administrator goes to National Supts. Academy

Posted: Monday, February 10, 2020 5:35 pm

Ector County ISD Deputy Superintendent Stephanie Howard has been chosen for admission to The National Superintendents Academy.

The National Superintendents Academy is led by and designed for school superintendents. It provides practical, hands-on training that supplements traditional training and certification programs.

Howard will be a member of the 2020 class, joining a dynamic community focused on improving our nation’s schools. The competition for admission is rigorous, a news release said.

Howard said the academy will be held in February, March and June in Dallas.

“I feel fortunate to have been chosen to participate in the DA (District Administration) Superintendents Academy,” Howard said in the release. “I look forward to the opportunity to learn from Dr. Peter Gorman, former superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, and Dr. Terry Grier, former superintendent of Houston ISD, network with other district level administrators and aspiring superintendents, and improve my skills to positively impact student outcomes in our district.”

The academy consists of six modules over the course of three months. It is open to early-career superintendents, top-level administrators and assistant superintendents.

“This is a tremendous honor for Dr. Howard,” ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri said in the release. “The success of any organization rises and falls with leadership. Dr. Howard will be learning from and learning with some of the best education leaders in the country.

“She will gain a greater understanding of the complexity and challenge of being a superintendent. She will benefit, and so will our district. I applaud her willingness to continue learning and to challenge herself this way.”

Additionally, Howard recently received accolades from the University of Texas San Antonio, which honored her with its Women in Leadership Award for her service in central office leadership, the release said. Howard earned her doctorate from UTSA in 2014.

