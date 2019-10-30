OHS students pen mass violence letters

In advance of the House Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety, set for 9 a.m. Nov. 7 in the Zant Community Room at Odessa College, high school students gathered to write letters to legislators to make their voices heard.

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, is participating. Many of the letters are addressed to him.

The event was held in the Odessa High School library Wednesday. Senior National Honor Society members Evan Haley and Isabel Torres organized it and at least 40 people turned out.

Torres said OHS graduates have conducted similar campaigns, such as one held after the Parkland, Fla., shooting, that killed 17 and injured 14.

After the Aug. 31 mass shooting in Odessa that killed seven and injured 25, Torres said their first thought was that they needed to say something about it.

Haley was working at the Bahama Buck’s near the Cinergy Theater off State Highway 191 when one of his coworkers mentioned that she’d seen a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper rush past with a gun.

“I’ll literally never forget that because I didn’t see the first state trooper come and I was very confused because I was in the middle of making snow cones and we just kept seeing more. We saw a bunch of police cars rushing to the Cinergy parking lot, so that’s what everybody started checking social media. There was a panic,” Haley said.

He said one of his coworkers said there was an active shooter and they needed to get in the back of the store because the front of the store was all glass. They took about four customers into the back with them and locked all the doors.

“… We were all huddled into the back break room, which is completely enclosed by four walls so we were pretty safe in there,” Haley said.

“… We turned on our back monitor which monitors all the security cameras and we just watched the one facing Cinergy and I remember just seeing I can’t even count how many cop cars were there. There were so many police cars there and I saw a lot of them block our shop, so I knew we were safe,” he added.

“I remember having to comfort a lot of my coworkers. They were crying. They were scared and so I remember … having to comfort them because I know logically that us in Bahama Buck’s would be safe, it’s just that there was so much going on at that time,” Haley said.

He noted that being that close affected everyone.

“I never actually saw the car where the shooter was. I just remember seeing all those state troopers, all those police cars and that really kind of put things into perspective for me. It could really happen to anyone in modern America. That’s why I feel it’s important that we have an event like this to raise awareness for the youth getting involved into politics, as well, and to show that they do care about the events that are going on in our hometown, as well as in the larger country,” Haley said.

Haley said he appreciates the value of the Second Amendment and thinks responsible citizens should be able to own their own firearms if they are physically and mentally able.

“Personally, I’d advocate for the red flag laws (and) stronger background checks. I do not want to take guns away from responsible gun owners whatsoever. I just think creating a culture that’s more proactive in restricting these mass violence shootings will promote a greater sense of awareness in our country. So as I phrased it in my letter, I said as a reasonable middle ground a preliminary decision to introduce red flag laws into the Texas state legislature is what we want from ethical legislators. We don’t advocate for drastic gun reform in any way, or at least I don’t; others might. But my personal opinion is that we get there one step at a time in promoting a culture that does not encourage more mass shootings to happen,” Haley said.

The students said they felt that the older generations have forgotten about the shooting and nothing is done about shootings like the one in Odessa Aug. 31 and others around the country.

“We’re waiting for the next one. That’s why I feel this is an important step for older politicians to realize that the younger generation does care, too. We’re not just on our phones all day. Most of us aren’t able to vote yet, but we’re working on that as fast as we can. But we are trying to get involved. We all have the right to speak and this is our way to use our right to petition,” Haley said.

Jocelyn Castro, a senior at Permian High School, said events like the mass shooting, the serial shooting in September and the threat at Permian earlier this month make it scary to go to school.

“It’s very terrifying. We shouldn’t have to go to school and be terrified for our lives. We should be able to go to learn and make it a safer space for everybody and we should be able to talk about our mental health state in order to get the help that we need,” Castro said.

OHS senior Rebecca Briles said she had never experienced anything like the Aug. 31 mass shooting.

“And I knew that my voice needed to be heard. I would just want them (lawmakers) to know that this is something that needs to be taken seriously and we all have families and there should have been something done about it. And I know that there’s no time to have a drastic change in this, but I know that there’s something out there, some kind of hope after what everyone has experienced,” Briles said.

Ariann Munoz, a junior National Honor Society member, said having the letter writing campaign was important because they may not have been affected personally, but it impacted the community.

“… Sometimes maybe teenagers are not taken seriously, but our opinion matters and we have strong opinions, even though adults may not see us as mature but I feel like our opinion matters because we’re the ones that are growing up in this generation and are going to be the future of the United States and the world and we want a safer place for our future and our future families and the future of the United States. There needs to be a change. A change had to happen a long time ago. It’s sad that no matter how many tragedies happen that nothing is going to change and it’s sad that we are teenagers, millennials have to be the ones that step up and say something,” Munoz said.

The public is invited to attend and provide testimony Nov. 7 regarding the impact of the mass shooting that occurred in Odessa on Aug. 31, 2019.