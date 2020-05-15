New Tech Odessa named Spotlight School

George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa has been named a New Tech Network Spotlight School.

Formerly known as a national demonstration site, New Tech Principal Gerardo Ramirez said the designation lets people at other campuses across the country know what NTO is doing and learn from it, as well.

“We receive the designation as a spotlight school once we apply. We stay with that designation, level I is called Ignite. Then there are more levels that we can look into receiving after that. Really it’s a way for our work to be displayed so others can learn from us, but it also opens up a door for us because then we’ll have a network of other schools that we can reach out to because maybe we struggle in the area of managing technology, so what are other schools doing out there when it comes to managing technology that we can learn from,” Ramirez said. “I think it opens up kind of that sharing network with other schools across the country.”

Ramirez noted that in times like these, it’s good to hear some good news.

“This is something we’re excited about. This is something that we’re celebrating and it just shows all the hard work that our staff has been doing here at NTO,” he said.

There are six parts to the application:

Portrait of a graduate.

Adult culture.

Student voice.

Project-based learning.

Assessment practices.

And onboarding of staff and students.

“It’s not to say that our campus is great at everything, that we have everything figured out, that we have necessarily project-based learning figured out because that’s not true. It just really showcasing some of the great things that we’re doing here at NTO. As we talked to the staff, as we collected data from students, one common phrase that students were proud of that they really wanted to highlight to other schools across the country, especially New Tech Schools, was our culture and some of the phrases that would come out pretty often were a sense of belonging. Here they felt a part of a family; here they felt that they were noticed; here they didn’t feel like they were just a number. We know their name and they have a sense of belonging here,” Ramirez said.

Students at New Tech come from six different middle schools and the year kicks off with culture week to get students acclimated to the core values of trust, respect and responsibility.

“In Odessa especially, we’ve had an influx of people from all over the place; all across the country and so how do you acclimate students to a campus that is so unique, that is so different. Our culture week really helps build that foundation (of) knowing our school culture, our expectations, what is project-based learning, getting familiar with the technology expectations and then how to transition into a high school experience for our new freshmen and then still develop our incoming sophomores, juniors and seniors,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez said the spotlight school is a relatively new designation.

“I know we had the New Tech demonstration site a while back. With all the transition, we didn’t apply again for demonstration site and since the New Tech Network, I would say probably less than a year they switched over from demonstration site to spotlight school so this was our first time applying,” he added.

He said they worked closely with school development coach, Gaylen Brannon.

“It was a lot of work,” Ramirez said. “It was pretty extensive; a lot of great conversations but more than just receiving a designation, we learned a lot about our own practices; where we still need to improve and then showcasing some of the great things that our school is doing,” he said.

They submitted the application and then phase II was submission of a learning module and it showcases the learning piece for other campus principals and schools across the country to learn more about NTO in Odessa.