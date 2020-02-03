Poet portrays historic figure Frederick Douglass

Author and performance poet Nathan Richardson bought the orator, statesman, author, former slave and abolitionist Frederick Douglass to life for students and faculty at University of Texas Permian Basin Monday.

Part of the annual African American Read In at the university, Richardson also is a Douglass historian and he portrays the historic figure, as well complete with period costume.

Senior Lecturer Myra Salcedo said they teach Douglass’ writing in American literature classes. Dual credit students from local and area early college high schools, plus the UTPB STEM Academy also were invited.

Rebecca Babcock, William and Ordelle Watts Professor in the Department of Literature and Languages at UTPB, said she found Richardson online.

“We were talking about the African-American Read-In. We had noticed that the attendance was dwindling. It was hard to get students to come in and read and we thought what can we do to create some excitement around this event? And I thought what if we had a famous author come and speak or read from their work?” Babcock said.

She thought of finding Frederick Douglass and it worked. About 150 people attended the event, held in the multipurpose room.

“We’ve never had an event with this many people,” Babcock said. “The thing that pleases us so much is that these are our early college high school students and we’re trying so hard with these programs to boost up the humanities.”

She hopes students who saw Richardson portray Douglass will be inspired to do more study and possibly become English or history majors.

Richardson, who is from Suffolk, Va., said this is his sixth year of portraying Douglass. He said he can’t think of anything more important than bringing living history to students of all ages. He added that it speaks to young people in a language that’s different from a general lecture or reading from a book.

“… Living history captures the imagination of young people in a way that the general lecture does not,” Richardson said. “A performance like this is a two-way conversation, so it’s a call and response so the response that I’ve gotten from these young people here in Odessa-Midland has been tremendous. They were attentive; they were eager; they had questions and so that gives me a great energy to just lean in and give them what they want to know.”

Richardson said he has traveled around the country portraying Douglass, but this was his first time in Texas — something he was excited about.

“We need to know our history. The old edict that says you have to know where you came from in order to know where you’re going. That stands true regardless of the time,” Richardson said.

He got into reenactment after persistent suggestions from a friend. He found the period clothing online and a friend who he said is a noted hair stylist in Suffolk created the wig for him. Richardson said the beard is real, but the hair is a “knock off.”

“I had a resemblance to Douglass and then when I started reading his work then I realized that Douglass is a poet. He’s probably one of the dopest spoken word poets that ever lived. That’s when I fell in love with Douglass …,” Richardson said.

Freshmen Jeremiah Cooley and Corey Johnson spoke to Richardson afterward.

“I thought it was really great,” Cooley said. He added that as soon as he saw the notice about the event, he decided to attend.

“I had high expectations and he exceeded them,” Cooley said. “It was really great and very educational.”

Trinity White, 15, and Jodie Creel, 14, both freshmen at UTPB STEM Academy, said they enjoyed Richardson’s visit.

White said Richardson “nailed” the whole performance.

“It was amazing. I really enjoyed it,” White said. “I’ve always been a fan of Black history and just women’s rights all that and he did a very amazing job of portraying that struggle …,” White said.

“I actually forgot it was him and not Frederick Douglass,” Creel said. “It was like totally immersive.”

The portrayal also appealed to Marcia Cleaver.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it. I loved it,” Cleaver said.

She said seeing someone portray a historic figure live is different than reading about them in a book. Cleaver said Richardson gave a comprehensive overview of Douglass’ life.

“… You’re in an audience, as well, with other people who have different ideas and different things they’re curious about so you can cover a whole lot of ground with one of these types of events in just an hour,” Cleaver said.