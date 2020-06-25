Muri gets attendance update; no health guidance

Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri said in a media call Wednesday that he and other school chiefs and their leadership teams had a call with Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath to get an update on the situation with schools.

“We were scheduled to receive two updates, but we had one update yesterday and one of those updates was postponed. What we did learn yesterday (Tuesday) was about school funding next year, and specifically how schools will be funded and how we will take attendance. The reason that attendance is so very important to public schools in Texas is because it is the primary driver for the way that we are funded.

“We are funded using an average daily attendance model. In other words, every day that a student attends school we receive funding as a school district, so the way we take attendance next year is going to be critically important to the funding that schools receive,” Muri said.

He added that it’s pretty easy to take attendance when students come to the buildings — the child is typically present and the teacher indicates that the child is present and then submits that information electronically the school district which sends it to the state. In return for that, the district is funded, Muri said.

“The challenge next year is in a remote or virtual learning environment is how does a teacher take attendance every day and we learned some things yesterday from the commissioner. We’ll have two opportunities next year they fall into two categories. One category is synchronous, remote learning and simply put that is when a teacher is communicating live to a student in a virtual environment. It could be that the teacher is videoconferencing with a student … or the teacher is on a telephone call with a student. And in either of those cases, the teacher would simply indicate that the child is present and that would count for attendance. That’s pretty easy,” he said.

“The more complex opportunity for attendance would happen in an asynchronous environment. In this environment, the teacher has given the student an assignment and the student is completing that assignment, but the teacher may not be live with the student in that particular situation. How would a teacher take attendance if they don’t physically see the student, or they’re not on a phone call?”

“One way we will take attendance in an asynchronous environment is when the child submits work in an online environment. A child emails work to a teacher, or the student is participating in an online digital platform, and they are able to submit work in that manner. So that is one way —simply through the submission of work — that we will take attendance next year,” Muri said.

Another opportunity, he said, would be if the student logs into a digital application and “we’re able to record that that child is making progress in that environment.”

“That would be another way that we can take attendance in that asynchronous environment. And then the third way is the student simply completes work and submits an assignment to a teacher and so a student may complete work, such as they’re writing a paper or completing a series of questions, etc., and they either email that assignment to a teacher or they upload it through a digital system or in some way that work is transmitted from the student to the teacher. It could even be as simple as a picture of the work is text messaged to the teacher so the teacher has evidence,” Muri said.

In those three scenarios, student attendance would count toward that child being present in school, he said.

“What didn’t happen yesterday (June 23) that we had anticipated was our health guidance. We had fully expected some guidance to be released yesterday that would give us some advice, some rules, if you will, in what the opening of school should look like; everything from how many students could we have in each learning environment to will students and staff members be required to wear face coverings to how many kids can we put on a bus,” Muri said.

He noted that there has been a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases locally and statewide.

“And because of that, the state is going to revisit the guidelines that they were going to deliver to schools yesterday and so we do not know when we will receive that guidance. It could be next week; it could be sometime early July or even after that. So that was a bit frustrating for us, but we certainly understand what’s happening in our state. … Because of that, I would encourage all members of our community to be mindful of the things that we must be doing as a community in order to take care of ourselves and in order to take care of the people around us,” Muri said.

“It is critically important that we are washing our hands on a regular basis and keeping clean. It is critically important that when we are out in public and in groups that we are wearing a face covering. That is important right now and it is important that we maintain social distancing … Because of the significant spike that we are seeing, it will force school districts to make decisions that we don’t want to make,” Muri added.

An example of this is that ECISD was hoping to bring some students back in July as part of summer school. But now the district is questioning that plan.

“We’re seeing such an increase in cases that it may not be safe to bring students or teachers back to this environment. So in the coming days, we will be making a decision about our plans for the month of July. And if this continues, then it will certainly guide what decisions we’ll be able to make in August. And again, I urge everyone to take care of yourself and be really socially responsible, to not only yourself but be aware of the people around you and those individuals that may be impacted should we not make smart decisions. Again, that is wearing a face covering anytime that you are out making sure that you keep your hands clean, using soap and water or using hand sanitizer and then maintaining social distance wherever you happen to be. Those three things will help our community remain much safer, and again, allow us as a school district to welcome more students into our buildings as we start the school year.”

While the district is waiting for guidance from the Texas Education Agency on restarting, plans are moving forward for the district’s 34,000 students and more than 4,000 staff members.

“The guidance from TEA is going to be very important, but as we understand it the guidance may contain a whole lot more shoulds and very few shalls. For us, it may be that here are best practices ECISD, but at the end of the day the decision is yours based on your local context. There may be some things that are shall, in other words these are things that we must do as a school district in order to keep our students and teachers safe. But with that said because we don’t know what that guidance is going to be, we will move forward with the guidance that we know and that is from the CDC, the Centers for Disease Control, guidance from our local medical community and guidance from our local health department really putting all of that guidance together,” which will inform decisions moving forward, Muri said.

ECISD has a large task force with at least 17 subcommittees working on reopening school in the fall. A report was initially planned for next month.

“We don’t have a date yet. I think the date may be a little further out now that the state guidance has been held back. We were very dependent on that to inform some of our final decisions, but we may have to regroup a little bit. I don’t yet have a date as to when we will release that information. But we fully understand the need for our parents and staff members and students to have that information, so that our entire community can make decisions. But as soon as we have that, complete then we’ll certainly release that,” Muri said.